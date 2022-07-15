Prep Football | McCracken County 7-on-7 tournament: Massac County defeats Carterville, falls short in semifinals

PADUCAH, KY — Local teams were in action at McCracken County for the Mustangs’ late-night 7-on-7 tournament. While Kentucky’s Union County beat Tennessee’s Dresden in the championship, Massac County beat Carterville in a Southern Illinois showdown to advance to the semifinals.

Both Massac County’s Jason Roper and Carterville’s Brett Diel agreed that, in the broader football sense, there’s only so much you can take from 7-on-7 games, but the amount of practice the coaches can get in a night is invaluable.

“It allows our quarterback to get a lot of good reps, our receivers to get reps on the routes we run,” Diel said. “We don’t draw anything in the dirt down here – we run our offense and try to get better at what we’re doing so that when we start up in August, we’ve gotten those reps out of the way and we’re ready to go.”

Roper, whose team fell to Dresden in a close semifinals game, agreed, adding that the summer is an important part of a football team’s development.

“It takes a tremendous amount of organization to prepare and get your kids prepared to play in a competitive 7-on-7 tournament like McCracken County,” he said. “We don’t have spring football in Illinois like some other states, so your players have to be extremely committed to being available in the summer. It’s tough to accomplish because kids are pulled in so many directions.”

Since the tournament was a more competitive atmosphere – with each touchdown and defensive stop getting massive cheers from the sidelines and players on the field alike – it also gave the coaches a chance to scout their own skill-position players for potential new starters.

“We got some very valuable reps tonight, though. There’s a lot of kids in the discussion,” Diel said. “When you’re competing for a spot, you want your name in the discussion and there’s some kids we’re going to be talking about pretty seriously when we’re making the decisions at the end of August. We’ll work with those guys as hard as we can and try to get better and be ready for Aug. 26.”

With teams from four states represented at McCracken on Thursday, it was also a chance to see a wide variety of competition that players normally wouldn’t see during the summer.

“We come down, play five games against competition from out of the state and that’s awesome,” Diel said. “This is a great tournament for us because it’s close to home and we see a wide variety of teams and a lot of action down here. We’re going to leave a better team, that’s for sure.”

Five games in a stretch of around four or five hours also is a good game-simulation in a football format that isn’t normally known for being a good simulator, but Diel noted that he felt some of his guys were gassed by their fifth game, which, he notes, should help them in the season when they’re gassed in the fourth quarter.

Returning home, the teams are winding down their scrimmages, now shifting the focus to run game and tackling, which, Diel notes, “is where football games are won.”