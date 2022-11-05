Prep Football | Murphy rallies past Macomb to take 20-16 win

MACOMB – The old wrap-around draw play.

A little trickery resulted in a 55-yard touchdown run by star halfback Devon Clemons as the Murphysboro Red Devils rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit Saturday afternoon to beat the Macomb Bombers, 20-16, in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Unable to pass the ball effectively against a stout wind, Murphy head coach Gary Carter stuck to the game plan and ran the heck out of the football and then ran it some more, even when down two touchdowns.

The end result? A Murphy victory. The Red Devils improve to 9-2 on the season and advance to the quarterfinal round next week.

Macomb's season ends at 10-1.

With his team trailing 16-14 and the clock winding down under two minutes to play, Carter made the play call that will be remembered for decades.

Senior quarterback Drew Caldwell faked a handoff to Clemons and then reached back around his back to hand the ball back to Clemons, who burst into the secondary and outraced the Bombers to the endzone to put Murphy on top for the first time all day at 20-14.

"That's a play that's always there. We don't run it a lot - maybe one time a game. It just so happened that it was open this time," Carter said. "When you have a back like Devoh, it's never over. He can always break one. He's a pretty good back, you know. He didn't play very well in the first half, and we didn't play very well as a team offensively. But we got things going in the second half.

Carter said the message to his team was pretty simple at the intermission - play better.

"I just told the kids that we had to come out and battle," he said. "Our word for the week was grit and that's what we showed there in the second half. In the first half, they just outplayed us. Hats off to them."

Senior running back Ethan Finke said the Red Devils never wilted under the pressure.

"We came out with more fire in the second half," Finke said. "We knew we had to hit as hard as we could and leave it all out there on the field for us to have a chance. Our line proved that we could pound the rock."

Finke said he and Clemons complement one another quite well.

"We're good friends and always want the other do well," he said. "It worked out well today. Winning this one today feels great. Last year, we got stuck in the second round. It feels good to get over that hump. We just want to keep it going now."

Second-year Macomb head coach Tanner Horrell took the loss in stride.

"That's two really good football teams right there," he said. "Both left it all on the field today. They just made one more play than we did."

Horrell said losing defensive standout Connor Bishop to an injury was a factor in the loss.

The Bombers got on the scoreboard first with 3:56 to play in the opening quarter when senior fullback Max Ryner bulled into the endzone from six yards out. Macomb moved the ball 80 yards on 16 plays, which included 10 carries from Ryner in that one drive alone. A two-point conversion catch from Langdon Allen was good for an 8-0 lead.

Macomb extended the lead to 16-0 with 2:07 left in the half on a 35-yard catch by Allen from quarterback Jack Duncan. The two-point conversion run by Ryner was good.

Murphy drove inside the Bombers' 20 as time expired in the first half.

On their first possession of the second half, the Red Devils drove 59 yards on nine plays for the score. Clemons reached paydirt from 24 yards out at the 7:39 mark of the third period. The two-point conversion run by Clemons was also good, cutting the deficit to eight at 16-8.

Midway through the fourth period, Murphy scored again when Clemons hurtled his body in from four yards out. The score was set up by an interception from Murphy defensive back Grayson Guthman.

The Red Devils got the ball one last time when behind on the scoreboard and methodically marched downfield. The wrap-around draw to Clemons gave the visitors the lead at 20-16. The two-point conversion failed.

The Bombers completed a pass to Allen, good for 26 yards off a deflection, putting the home team in position for a potential score. But a holding penalty on fourth down followed up by an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Murphy. Caldwell took a knee twice as the clock ran out.

Statistically speaking, Clemons rushed for 182 yards on 32 carries and scored all three of his team's touchdowns. Finke followed with 52 yards on 11 carries. Trey Gillespie added 10 yards on three carries. Caldwell completed 1-of-6 passes with two interceptions.