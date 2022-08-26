Prep Football | Murphysboro picks up win over Carbondale in Jackson County rivalry

CARBONDALE — This year, Murphysboro didn’t need any kind of dramatic finish to beat its arch-rivals.

Devon Clemons rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns while Ethan Finke added 99 of his 109 yards after halftime as the Red Devils dominated the second half for a 41-20 win over Carbondale at Bleyer Field.

Each team’s season opener was competitive for a half until Murphysboro’s Wing-T offense controlled the ball and the game in the second half. The Red Devils peeled off touchdown drives of 80, 56 and 77 yards to turn an eight-point game into a laugher.

“We have a good group of seniors and a good group of juniors,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “Besides one fumble, we didn’t make a whole lot of errors. It’s one win; it’s not the be-all end-all, although it counts towards the IHSA playoffs, but it’s a good start.”

It was a 180-degree turn from last year’s instant classic, won 46-43 in triple overtime by Murphysboro on Finke’s halfback option touchdown pass to Grayson Guthman after 3 hours and 36 minutes of riveting football.

“Three overtimes isn’t something you want again,” said Carter. “It might be fun to watch, but it’s not fun to coach in.”

This one became a blowout when the Red Devils followed Clemons’ 23-yard scoring jaunt 1:47 into the third quarter with a drive of nearly seven minutes that Kevin Hale cashed in with a 5-yard touchdown run for a 34-13 advantage with 2:15 left in the period.

Zack Naas added a 20-yard scoring run with 6:03 remaining in the game. The Terriers added a consolation touchdown on Brock Bowlby’s 39-yard strike to Brennan Gleason at the 3:34 mark.

Bowlby threw for 152 yards on 10 of 16 passing, but operated under steady pressure until the final drive, when Murphysboro flooded the field with reserves. Bowlby was sacked three times – all by junior defensive back Trey Gillespie – and rushed on other throws.

“Brock was under more pressure than he needed to be,” said Carbondale coach Bryan Lee. “Murphy had a good game plan, but that was a surprise because the offensive line is one of our strengths. I’ll have to look at the film to see what happened.

Carbondale started the Jackson County rivals’ 104th meeting with a bang, Austin Dedecker running the opening kickoff 46 yards to the Murphysboro 42. A 4th and 3rd down conversion teed up Ian Davis for a 37-yard field goal at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter.

The Terriers’ lead lasted 2:50, enough time for Murphysboro to drive 80 yards on just six plays. Ethan Finke ran the last 10 yards on a jet sweep around the left side, then Clemons converted a 2-point run from the 1 after Carbondale went offsides on a PAT kick.

Clemons made it 15-3 Red Devils with 26.2 seconds left in the first quarter on a 10-yard scoring jaunt, two plays after Ethan Sunny intercepted a pass and returned it to the Terriers’ 45. At that point, Murphysboro owned a 122-27 advantage in total yardage.

Carbondale finally cranked up its offense for a 60-yard touchdown drive that Martez Graham finished with a 19-yard run off left tackle just 1:16 into the second quarter, cutting the Red Devils’ cushion to 15-10.

But Murphysboro scored for the third time in four possessions when Clemons finished a second 80-yard drive on a 1-yard run from Wildcat formation with 7:13 left. Davis rounded out the first half scoring by booming a 43-yard field goal at the 2:02 mark, sending the Terriers into the locker room trailing 21-13.

Carbondale had a golden chance to score again when Aiden Taylor recovered a fumble at the Red Devils’ 18 with 1:58 showing. But an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and a Gillespie sack pushed it out of field goal range.

“That was a huge point in the game,” Lee said. “If we could have even just kicked a field goal, who knows what changes that makes? We put ourselves out of field goal range.”

The Red Devils host Anna-Jonesboro next week, while the Terriers stay at home to take on Granite City.