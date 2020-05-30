Prep Football | Murphysboro prepares for another run at state after losing 20 seniors

Returning for Murphysboro this season will be 13 seniors.

When asked who was going to be the Red Devil’s top receiver heading into the season, Carter simply stated that he doesn’t know. That answer will have to wait until 7-on-7 practices begin for the coaching staff to scout their next best option.

The Red Devils do know who will be throwing the ball from behind center, and that will be senior Ryan Finke. Finke already has a respectable amount of snaps under his belt after filling in for an injured Jamarr McZeke during his sophomore year. Finke started nine games as a sophomore and split time with McZeke as a junior before Carter decided to roll with the senior McZeke down the final stretch of the season.

“(Finke) is a solid kid that you can count on when he’s out there,” said Carter. “We might not ask him to do the same things that McZeke did, but that’s because they each bring a different skill set.

“Our goal is to put him in the best position possible by pounding the football in the run game.”

Heading into the 2019 season, Carter believed his offensive line would be the thinnest of all positions based on a low number of returning starters, but that proved to be a myth after the Red Devils made running the football look effortless.