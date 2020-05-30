Prep Football | Murphysboro prepares for another run at state after losing 20 seniors

Once the Murphysboro football team hits the gridiron this fall, there will be a change in personnel from a 2019 group that surpassed a lot of people’s expectations after a second-place finish to Richmond-Burton in the Class 4A State Championship.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot uncertain for players and coaches heading into fall sports, but for Red Devils coach Gary Carter, another big question is how the team plans on replacing 20 graduated seniors after finishing with an 11-3 record and 4-1 in the SIRR-Ohio Conference a season ago.
Among that senior class was The Southern’s reigning football player of the year, Dezmond Clark, who was a force to be reckoned with in the ground game. Alongside Clark, the Red Devils also face the challenge of replacing Jake Hoppenstedt, Aiden McNitt, Zane Caraway and Kevin Kirkwood in the backfield.
Clark's and Hoppenstedt’s versatility caused plenty of headaches for opposing defenses, while McNitt, Caraway and Kirkwood worked as the hard-nosed fullbacks in Carter’s Wing-T offense. The team is expected to lean on returning senior Payton Austin as the Red Devil’s primary back, but don’t be surprised if you see fellow senior Gavin Kuba work into the mix with a plethora of other young options that Carter will rely heavily upon.
“It’s certainly hard when you lose kids that have been a part of your program for the last four years,” said Carter. “Losing our top two running-backs and three of our full-backs won’t be easy either. We’re going to have to rely on sophomores to step up and take on more responsibility in the offense.”
Returning for Murphysboro this season will be 13 seniors.
When asked who was going to be the Red Devil’s top receiver heading into the season, Carter simply stated that he doesn’t know. That answer will have to wait until 7-on-7 practices begin for the coaching staff to scout their next best option.
The Red Devils do know who will be throwing the ball from behind center, and that will be senior Ryan Finke. Finke already has a respectable amount of snaps under his belt after filling in for an injured Jamarr McZeke during his sophomore year. Finke started nine games as a sophomore and split time with McZeke as a junior before Carter decided to roll with the senior McZeke down the final stretch of the season.
“(Finke) is a solid kid that you can count on when he’s out there,” said Carter. “We might not ask him to do the same things that McZeke did, but that’s because they each bring a different skill set.
“Our goal is to put him in the best position possible by pounding the football in the run game.”
Heading into the 2019 season, Carter believed his offensive line would be the thinnest of all positions based on a low number of returning starters, but that proved to be a myth after the Red Devils made running the football look effortless.
The seniors set to return on the offensive line are Trenton Shepard and Ashton Caraway. What the offensive line lacks in size they make up for in their ability to pull and set the edge for the run game. It can’t be misunderstood how important the running back position is out of Carter’s offense.
The pressure of who will fill in as the top receiver on offense normally falls on the shoulders of the running backs. Helping set the edge of that offensive line will be senior tight end Kenny Hale, who Carter expects big things from to help in the team’s blocking scheme.
Hale will also flip over to the defensive side of the ball to play defensive end alongside fellow senior Rewn Stearns at nose guard. Stearns is expected to lead Murphysboro’s 3-4 look on the defensive line, while the secondary will have a couple of ballhawks in Kuba and Jaquan Jackson.
“(Kuba) is our leading tackler from a season ago and he’s just a really smart kid that can be the coach on the field,” said Carter. “We’re going to rotate him through the backfield early on, but we need him more on the defense. Jackson is another one of those kids that what he lacks in size he makes up for in hussle. He never quit battling and made a number of big plays for us last year.”
Entering his 10th season as coach, Carter believes the five extra practices his players received during last year’s postseason run will make a huge impact on the progression of younger players. Only time will tell once the season does finally get underway.
