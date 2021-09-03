Prep Football | Murphysboro runs for 292 yards in win over Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — Devon Clemons rushed for 200 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns to lift Murphysboro to a 27-7 win over Anna-Jonesboro on Friday night.
The game was tied until the 1:51 mark of the third quarter when Clemons burst through the line for a 65-yard touchdown run that gave Murphysboro its last lead of the night at 13-7.
“We were struggling early on but we kept our heads up and got after it,” said Clemons. “Offensive line was good and I felt like I could break away if I got into the secondary.”
Anna-Jonesboro’s offense responded by driving the field 57 yards on seven plays before Murphysboro’s defense forced a fumble on Wildcats running back Barry Johnson for Grayson Guthman to fall on and give the Red Devils the ball starting at the Wildcats 15.
With 8:02 remaining in the game, it only took three plays for Clemons to break off his second long run in the half and third touchdown of the game. This house call went for 70 yards to give Murphysboro a two touchdown lead after Ethan Finke converted the two-point conversion.
“They’ve got a very explosive team and we saw that on film,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering. “After the fumble, I thought that was a huge swing in momentum, you could see that their kids were energized by it, and then they ripped off the big play that also kind of added to that.”
Then it was Devon’s brother’s turn — Calvon Clemons, who put the finishing touches on the Wildcats with a 59-yard touchdown run with 4:26 remaining after Murphysboro’s defense forced its third turnover of the game on a Gavin Osman interception by sophomore defensive back Zack Naas.
Calvon’s touchdown run gave Murphysboro 339 yards of total offense with 292 ground yards after both teams combined for just three completed passes.
“We’re a really fast team,” said Calvon. “If we do our job nobody can beat us.”
Murphysboro won the turnover battle 3-1 and didn’t commit a second half penalty after committing five in the first half for 35 yards.
Anna-Jonesboro ended up with more first downs, 12-9, but fumbled four times and committed four penalties for 35 yards in the second half alone.
“With an explosive team like that you’re trying to keep the ball away from them,” said Detering. “We did that in the second quarter, and the hope was to drive on them more in the second half, but we turned it over and made some mistakes from there on out and they capitalized on it.”
Murphysboro scored first in the opening quarter when Clemons cashed in an 18-yard rushing touchdown after being set up by Drew Caldwell on a 38-yard wheel route pass to Finke down the sideline.
Anna-Jonesboro responded with a touchdown in the second quarter after Osman scored on a 4-yard keeper to finish off a 13-play, 85-yard touchdown drive.
“It came down to execution...we had to execute,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “We missed some blocks in the first half and had some penalties that limited us to three series in the first half, but we’ve got some good kids and they played hard.
“I feel like we’re going to come to work and correct some mistakes we made tonight to get better for Carterville next week.”
Murphysboro (2-0) returns home for Carterville in Week 3 while Anna-Jonesboro (1-1) will look to bounce back against Massac County at home.
