Prep Football | Murphysboro runs for 292 yards in win over Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — Devon Clemons rushed for 200 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns to lift Murphysboro to a 27-7 win over Anna-Jonesboro on Friday night.

The game was tied until the 1:51 mark of the third quarter when Clemons burst through the line for a 65-yard touchdown run that gave Murphysboro its last lead of the night at 13-7.

“We were struggling early on but we kept our heads up and got after it,” said Clemons. “Offensive line was good and I felt like I could break away if I got into the secondary.”

Anna-Jonesboro’s offense responded by driving the field 57 yards on seven plays before Murphysboro’s defense forced a fumble on Wildcats running back Barry Johnson for Grayson Guthman to fall on and give the Red Devils the ball starting at the Wildcats 15.

With 8:02 remaining in the game, it only took three plays for Clemons to break off his second long run in the half and third touchdown of the game. This house call went for 70 yards to give Murphysboro a two touchdown lead after Ethan Finke converted the two-point conversion.