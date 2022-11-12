Prep Football | Murphysboro’s season ends in Springfield

The 4A quarterfinal football playoff game between sixth seed Murphysboro and second seed Sacred Heart-Griffin Saturday couldn’t have got off in a worst manner when the Cyclones blew the doors open by returning the opening kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown and it got worse from there by ending in a 51-13 running clock loss.

“Falling behind early was the game in a nutshell,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “We had a short kick and he just took down the left sideline and was gone. The rest of the first quarter was a blur as I was busy trying to figure out how to stop them and how we could get some points on the board. Obviously, a three-hour bus ride is a factor - worth a touchdown in my opinion - it’s hard. We had to get up early and they didn’t. It was a factor last week (when we fell behind 16-0 at the half against Macomb and came back to win 20-16). They are good.”

Murphysboro ended its season with a 9-3 record while Sacred Heart-Griffin remained undefeated and will take its 12-0 record into the semifinals against fourth seed Rochester (11-1), which handed top seed Carterville (11-1) its first loss of the season, 41-28. If Murphysboro and Carterville had won, they would have met in Murphysboro next week.

“Great season with being only the third team in our program’s history to make the quarterfinals,” Carter said. “We’re top eight in the state and not too many people can say that. I’m extremely proud of our kids. I thank our seniors for they’ve done for our program.”

In their final games running back Devon Clemons rushed for 78 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown and Ethan Finke finished with 61 yards rushing on 13 carries. Quarterback Drew Caldwell completed seven of 15 passes for 97 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The first quarter was a nightmare notwithstanding the opening play. After Murphysboro’s first possession lasted about four minutes and advanced just 23 yards with one first down on a 20-yard pass from Drew Caldwell to Devon Clemons, the Red Devils tried to keep the drive going on 4th-and-5 from its own 46, but an incomplete pass turned the ball over to the potent Cyclone offense.

A 38-yard run by senior Richard Jackson on the Cyclone’s first offensive play set set the tone moving the ball to the eight. Three plays later, senior quarterback Ty Lott scored from the three and after the extra point the Cyclones led 15-0 with 6:40 left in the first quarter.

The Cyclones got the ball back almost immediately on an interception by Deandre Stewart, Jr. at the Murphysboro 44. On the next play, Lott connected with Jake Hamilton for the score. The extra point was good again, upping the lead 22-0 with 6:26 left in the quarter.

“He was trying to throw that ball away,” Carter said. “He was fading away from it and didn’t get the ball quite out-of-bounds and they picked it off.”

Sacred Heart-Griffin forced a punt on 4th-and-1 from the Murphysboro 29. However, the Red Devil defense rose up and recovered a fumble on the first play at the Murphysboro 49 but the drive went nowhere, leaving the Red Devils with 4th-and-5 at the Cyclones 46.

An incomplete pass gave the ball back to Cyclones at their own 46 and four plays later Lott threw a 26-yard pass to Bill Sanders for the touchdown. The extra point was missed and Sacred Heart-Griffin led 28-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Another four-yard drive resulting in a punt opened the second quarter to set up the Cyclones at their own 45. Four plays later, Lott scored on a five-yard draw. The extra point was successful to up the lead to 35-0 with 10:06 left in the half.

After Murphysboro was stopped on 4th-and-4 at their 37 the defense got the ball back on the next play on a fumble recovery at the Murphysboro 27. However, facing a 3rd-and-1 at the Cyclone 37 the Red Devils fumbled the ball back.

After the two teams traded punts, the Cyclones got the ball back with 12 seconds remaining at the Murphysboro 48. A 32-yard pass to Jackson set up a 38-yard field goal by Mason Grove at the buzzer to give Sacred Heart-Griffin a 38-0 lead at the half.

Murphysboro got the ball to open the second half at their own 20 after a touchback. The drive stalled and on 4th-and-12 the Red Devil punt was blocked, setting up the Cyclones at the 18. Three plays later, Sanders scored from the 21 and after the extra point was blocked the Cyclones led 44-0 with 9:15 remaining in the third quarter.

The Red Devils' next possession ended at its own 45 on a bobbled snap on 4th-and-1. With backup quarterback Levi Hanauer at the helm and Ethan Hagele taking over for Jackson the Cyclones drove 40 yards on six plays finishing with Hanauer scoring on a 19-yard draw. The extra point was good and to up the lead to 51-0 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

The Red Devils closed out the game with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Caldwell throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Hale with 10:13 left set up by a 53-yard pass from Caldwell to Grayson Guthman and Devon Clemons scoring on a 25-yard touchdown run with 4:23 remaining.