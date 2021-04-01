Prep Football | Murphysboro seeks second-straight win against Harrisburg in homecoming week

“I like having Finke at quarterback because he’s seen it all, he’s athletic and he can minimize the damage,” Carter said. “We played hard against Herrin, but I think we gassed out a little bit.”

Given the lack of off-season preparation, Carter substituted more players in and out of the West Frankfort game to keep his kids fresh. He saw it work against the Redbirds with better offensive and defensive line play.

“Last week was about us, I challenged our kids to get better,” Carter said. “This week we know Harrisburg is going to play hard and get after it. There might be a trick or two on both sides, but it’ll come down to execution and creating turnovers.”

While Murphysboro is relatively healthy, Harrisburg could have some game-time decisions to make come game time based on how players progress through the concussion protocol during the week. Angelly hopes his defense can find a way to flush Finke out of the pocket like they did to Benton’s Keegan Glover last week.

“All you can prepare for is one week at a time,” Angelly said. “It doesn’t matter what field we’re playing on because this year is about trying to build and make this a good stepping stone.”

