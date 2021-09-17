Prep Football | Nashville dominates Anna-Jonesboro in conference opener

NASHVILLE — It was a monumental night on offense for the Nashville Hornets and they did it all in the first half.

The Hornets defended their home field proudly at the Fairgrounds with a statement 47-22 victory over Anna-Jonesboro to move to 1-0 in the SIRR-Mississippi division.

“Hopefully we showed that our offense is pretty diverse,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek. “That’s always been the goal for the offense over the past few years is just be diverse and spread the ball around as much as we can.”

That mission was accomplished when Nashville (3-1) took a 47-0 lead into halftime. The offense led by senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski and senior running back Connor Gladson scored 28 points in the first quarter on 220 team rushing yards.

The bookends of Nashville’s night began with Gladson scoring a 10-yard rushing touchdown two minutes into the first quarter and ended with Ian Blazier scoring a 15-yard touchdown on the ground with a little less than five minutes before halftime.

Blazier scored Nashville’s second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run to make the lead 14-0 at the 9:21 mark of the first quarter. Then it was Gajewski trucking over a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-0 at the 2:58 mark before halftime.

And just when the Wildcats’ defense thought they’d had enough, Gladson took a handoff with 10.5 seconds remaining in the opening quarter and scored on a 56-yard sprint to make it a 28-0 Nashville lead after 12 minutes.

Eduardo Garibay converted on all four of his first quarter extra point tries before finishing the night 5 of 7.

“You just had to chalk that play up to our line,” Gladson said of his 56-yard touchdown score. “Even on that run, if you watch the play back, I was following my guard all the way through and those guys work really hard and want every single yard.

“Tonight was just one of those nights, everything was clicking on the run game.”

Nashville played its backups the entire second half. Anna-Jonesboro (2-2, 0-1) played its starters through three quarters before checking in the second unit in the fourth.

“We had a lot of respect for them because we knew that the last two years they had similar offensive weapons,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering. “We had hoped we might be able to slow them down better in some situations, but we certainly did not.

“We’ve got to be better, plain and simple, we’ve just got to get better.”

Gajewski went into the halftime locker rooms with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The 6-foot-5 southpaw scored his second touchdown on the ground from nine yards out in the second quarter to make the score 35-0. That set Gajewski up for a 32-yard touchdown pass to his senior receiver Isaac Turner for the six touchdown lead before Blazier’s final score.

“We definitely knew we had to set the tone,” said Gajewski. “We knew we’d need a good lead early and not let them control the game because Anna’s offense is definitely a clock-eater and game controller.”

Anna-Jonesboro scored its three touchdowns in the second half. Zach Stokes scored two of them on a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 24-yard reception touchdown from Gavin Osman in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Cunningham ran in a one-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats 22 points before Nashville’s backup quarterback JT Malawy kneeled out the running clock.

