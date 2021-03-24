Prep Football | Nashville hopes to slow down Carterville's Sumner, Downen on Saturday

“Obviously, you can’t watch film and not notice him,” Kozuszek said. “His physique and speed to go along with his size is impressive and the same thing with Downen to run inside and outside.

“Throw in an athlete like Anderson, who is a similar receiver to Goforth for us. We can’t key in on any one player in their offense.”

Both Carterville and Nashville remember their matchup from last season after the Hornets led 28-0 at halftime before the Lions clawed back in the second half to lose by three. The Lions were missing Sumner in that game due to injury and he is a difference maker standing at 6-2, 212 pounds.

Nashville had a chance to tack on an extra touchdown against Carterville before halftime last year, but the Lions picked off the Hornets in the red zone. Kozuszek remembers his players feeling defeated after the game despite still winning.

“If you saw our kids after the second half they felt like they lost,” Kozuszek said. “It was the first time our starters had played in the second half and it showed. We got gassed and vanilla on offense and part of that was my fault. We’re an offense that tries to go as fast as possible and it helped us out to that lead.”