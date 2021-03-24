Prep Football | Nashville hopes to slow down Carterville's Sumner, Downen on Saturday

Two of the best offenses in the SIRR Mississippi-Division face off on Saturday between Nashville (1-0) and host Carterville (1-0).
This will be the second home matchup for the Carterville Lions after defeating Anna-Jonesboro in Week 1, 43-0. A key piece to that victory was senior Preston Sumner rushing 11 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns with long runs of 52 and 45.
All of Sumner’s work came in the first half, while senior quarterback Eli Downen used his arm to throw a couple touchdowns and his legs to rush for 97 yards and one score. Both of Downen’s touchdown passes went to senior receiver Bryce Anderson, who finished with four catches and 99 yards after the two parties missed on a couple deep shots early in the game.
Nashville also won by a large margin in Week 1 with a 63-0 shutout over Sparta. The Hornets finished with 317 yards of total offense behind All-State quarterback Cole Malawy’s three touchdowns and 170 passing yards. His touchdown scores went to Isaac Turner, Nick Miller and Jaxon Goforth, who led the bunch with 63 receiving yards.
Junior running back Connor Gladson ran well for the Hornets, finishing with 11 carries, 91 yards and three touchdowns. Two of Nashville’s touchdowns came on defense: a 31-yard interception return by Radyn Schwartzkopf and a Ben Reid fumble recovery.
It’s tough to look past Nashville’s defense that held Sparta to 22 yards of total offense. Nine of those yards came from running backs on 25 carries, but Hornets coach Stephen Kozuszek understands it will be a different story slowing down Sumner.
“Obviously, you can’t watch film and not notice him,” Kozuszek said. “His physique and speed to go along with his size is impressive and the same thing with Downen to run inside and outside.
“Throw in an athlete like Anderson, who is a similar receiver to Goforth for us. We can’t key in on any one player in their offense.”
Both Carterville and Nashville remember their matchup from last season after the Hornets led 28-0 at halftime before the Lions clawed back in the second half to lose by three. The Lions were missing Sumner in that game due to injury and he is a difference maker standing at 6-2, 212 pounds.
Nashville had a chance to tack on an extra touchdown against Carterville before halftime last year, but the Lions picked off the Hornets in the red zone. Kozuszek remembers his players feeling defeated after the game despite still winning.
“If you saw our kids after the second half they felt like they lost,” Kozuszek said. “It was the first time our starters had played in the second half and it showed. We got gassed and vanilla on offense and part of that was my fault. We’re an offense that tries to go as fast as possible and it helped us out to that lead.”
Carterville’s size on both sides of the line is on Kozuszek’s radar. Nashville returns plenty of skill players this season and has strength in the secondary with senior Buzz Ritzel and Miller manning the corner spots.
A name to watch on Carterville’s defense is Jaxon Allen, who intercepted a pass in the season opener. The Lions finished with multiple tackles for losses against A-J and got a key sack from sophomore Jordan Cordes to clinch the victory.
“Let’s hope it’s as exciting as last year except a little bit of a different outcome,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “They’ve got a lot of firepower and a lot of really good players at the skill positions, but so do we. We’re going to match that thing up and give it everything we’ve got and I think it’s going to be a good ballgame.”
Nashville hasn’t won a conference title outright since 1998. The Hornets and Lions enter the weekend as the only 1-0 teams in the division.
618-351-5178