Prep Football | Nashville uses ground attack to beat Johnston City with little preparation

JOHNSTON CITY — Nashville picked up a 30-6 victory over Johnston City on Friday night in a non-conference matchup scheduled two days prior to kickoff.
Nashville (1-0) was originally scheduled to play a non-conference game against Carlyle while Johnston City’s Black Diamond Conference home opener against Edwards County was also cancelled which led to both sides picking up the game at the last minute.
The Hornets quickly game planned a rushing attack that gashed the Indians defense for a combined 313 yards led by senior tailback Connor Gladson, who finished with 24 carries, 96 yards and two second half touchdowns.
Gladson and his team took a 14-6 lead into halftime before the senior scored a three-yard touchdown in the closing moments of the third quarter to extend the lead to 22-6 with 41.3 seconds remaining. The play was set up by a Ben Reid interception after picking off a pass from Johnston City quarterback Heath Neibch to put the ball at the Indians 35-yard line.
Gladson found paydirt again in the fourth quarter when he scored on a 13-yard touchdown to move ahead 30-6 with 10:57 left. Nashville’s senior combo of quarterback Kolten Gajewski and receiver Isaac Turner converted both two-point conversion passes on Gladson’s scores.
They were the touchdowns Nashville needed to build momentum on Johnston City, and Gladson stepped up.
“We were all really tired going into the second half, and we just needed to keep pounding on them and I wanted to do that — the whole team did,” said Gladson. “The line was working really hard tonight and I got lucky enough to get two touchdowns out of it.”
Gajewski stepped up as Nashville’s quarterback with 129 passing yards on 11-of-19 passing, but his mobility is what shined the most. The senior rushed for 70 yards in the first half including a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Hornets lead at 14-0.
Gajewski went on to finish with 92 rushing yards while the Hornets still rallied 125 ground yards after their top two leading rushers. Turner combined for 100 combined receiving and rushing yards with his biggest moment coming on a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter that put the Hornets up 7-0.
“We didn’t have much time to prepare, but going in we knew of Austin Brown and his talent and the talent around him,” said Gladson. “We knew we wanted to contain him with the talented offensive line they have, but I think we did well with the time we had to prepare and we came out of it with the W.”
Brown, who has already committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to play safety, was held to five touches for 39 yards with two fumbles and one fumble lost in the first half. It was the senior’s first game transitioning from the starting quarterback role to a receiver-tailback hybrid position that Indians head coach Todd Thomas felt would open more of the offensive playbook.
The Indians’ only touchdown of the game came in the closing moments of the first half when Neibch hit his wide receiver Corbin Hickey on a gorgeous 37-yard strike to cut their deficit to 14-6 before hitting the locker rooms.
Outside of that 40-yard scoring drive, Johnston City’s offense in the first half went turnover, punt, punt and punt on its first four possessions. The Hornets had 239 yards of offense and 12 first downs in the first half compared to the Indians’ 85 yards and two first downs.
Thomas believes his team will learn from the loss before facing Eldorado at home in a BDC matchup next week.
“I have no regrets playing the game,” said Thomas. “You have to play a Week One game because we’re living in a different time. You’re guaranteed nothing tomorrow, things can change rapidly, and I wanted our kids to play.
“We looked very sloppy and we’ll address that. They kind of wore us out with their tempo and we weren’t ready for that.”
Nashville returns next week for a road matchup against Freeburg.
