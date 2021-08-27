Prep Football | Nashville uses ground attack to beat Johnston City with little preparation

“We were all really tired going into the second half, and we just needed to keep pounding on them and I wanted to do that — the whole team did,” said Gladson. “The line was working really hard tonight and I got lucky enough to get two touchdowns out of it.”

Gajewski stepped up as Nashville’s quarterback with 129 passing yards on 11-of-19 passing, but his mobility is what shined the most. The senior rushed for 70 yards in the first half including a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Hornets lead at 14-0.

Gajewski went on to finish with 92 rushing yards while the Hornets still rallied 125 ground yards after their top two leading rushers. Turner combined for 100 combined receiving and rushing yards with his biggest moment coming on a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter that put the Hornets up 7-0.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare, but going in we knew of Austin Brown and his talent and the talent around him,” said Gladson. “We knew we wanted to contain him with the talented offensive line they have, but I think we did well with the time we had to prepare and we came out of it with the W.”