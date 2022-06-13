Prep Football | Newsom, Turner shine as stars among the All-Stars

CARBONDALE — Friday’s Southern Illinois All-Star Game mostly featured players who won’t be playing football at the next level. For those kids, Friday represented one more chance to play the game they love and to end the year on a high note. However, it was a pair of receivers who will be playing at the next level that stole the show.

Despite the relatively low-scoring final of 18-16, Nashville’s Isaac Turner (McKendree University) and Marion’s Venson Newsom (Southern Illinois University) put on an absolute showcase of why they’ll be playing on Saturday’s for the next four years.

Turner hauled in six passes for 156 yards and scores of 22 and 43 yards earning him the Offensive Player of the Game award for the Red Team. Newsom hauled in as many passes for 65 yards. He had a highlight reel touchdown grab from five yards out when he jumped over Demarcus Funchess in the corner of the end zone and added a 22-yard score as well.

“It makes it 10 times better. Anytime we played Carbondale, it was me and Funchess going at it and tonight it was me and Turner,” Newsom said about the receiver duel. “It was like, he’d do something and I had to come out and do something that much better. It was like a brother effect – you’ve always got to do better than him.”

Turner echoed that sentiment.

“It got me going a lot. I know he’s good. I know he’s going to SIU. So I want to come out and prove I’m just as good as him.”

Despite both having highlights on offense, it was a defensive play by Newsom that would have earned play of the game honors. The Marion senior perfectly read a play-action rollout and was able to get one hand on the pass to haul in an interception in the end zone. Without missing a beat, he sprinted 104 yards down the field for a touchdown. The only problem was that a block in the back on the Blue Team’s 20-yard line negated the score.

“The play before that, the quarterback runs over and tells him what he’s going to do. So I was waiting on it and he ran it. I was over the top and honestly, I didn’t think I’d catch it – I was just trying to hit it. I reached up, grabbed it and it stuck and then it was like ‘Go!’ I took off and down the field I went,” Newsom said about the play before reflecting on the penalty. “It sucked, but we’re on offense now so let’s go down and score.”

Turner entered the game with no shortage of confidence, but also with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, especially staring across the field at Newsom who will be playing Division-I football next year.

“I always had that confidence that I can come out here and be better than whoever I’m going to line up against. Being able to go up against someone like Venson who’s going to be playing at SIU, you know, D-I, it was good for me to get out here, line up against him and put up those numbers,” he said. “It proves that I can play with the best.”

Both seniors were also able to enjoy the moment of being on a high school football field with some of their teammates and wearing their school’s helmet one more time.

“It was a moment I never thought I’d get again. It was awesome to be able to come out here and ball with people I used to play with during the season and to come out and play with new kids was an awesome experience,” Newsom said. “Just coming out and doing what I was taught to do at Marion.”

And even though only one team walked away with the win (Newsom’s Blue Team), both seniors agreed that there wasn’t much better way to put a cap on their high school careers.

