Prep Football | No football means more conditioning for Carbondale under IHSA guidelines

If there is a season to be played, Lee feels like this Terriers team might have a leg up on other competition with 16 returning starters. So far, 35 out of the expected 36 Terriers have made it back to practice in “not terrible shape” according to Lee.

“It’s felt great being out of the house because we’ve been hoping for a football season,” said senior cornerback Tyshawn Leasure. “It hasn’t been the same without a football, but as long as we’re out here together then that’s all that matters...everything will fall into place.”

In order to reduce the spread of coronavirus players have been split up into four pods of nine players with one coach. Once a player is assigned to a pod they are not allowed to switch. This has proved to be a blessing and a curse for the way Lee usually likes to run his practices.

“Younger kids are getting way more individual coaching during all of this and we see that as a silver lining of hitting this reset button,” said Lee. “I want to keep a similar model moving forward in order to get the best out of our younger guys.”

One obstacle Lee and his staff have come across is when they discover that a player needs a position change. Considering each pod is split up into groups with similar skill sets, it’s impossible for coaches to put a kid into a new group.