Prep Football | No harm, no foul, no win: Carbondale falls to Cahokia

“I wanted to know what he saw,” Lee said, “and he told me to get my (butt) off the field.”

Lee eventually did, but not before saying enough to earn what he said was his first flag in a decade, dating back to when he coached at Chester. The usually calm Lee was composed when asked to assess what happened on the final play, but it was also clear he believed a flag should have been tossed.

“It appeared to be that the defensive back used his jersey to turn (Funchess) and then grabbed his arm so that he had no chance to catch the ball,” Lee said. “The reason you have a pass interference call is if the receiver is rendered unable to catch the ball. In my mind, it was very blatant.”

Lee said the official asked him if he wanted another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which would have resulted in his ejection from the game and a one-game suspension per IHSA rules. At that point, Lee backed off because he didn’t think his players needed to have him sit out Friday night’s home game with Mount Vernon.

“Probably not the best moment for either of us,” he said of his discussion with the official.