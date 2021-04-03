Prep Football | No harm, no foul, no win: Carbondale falls to Cahokia

CAHOKIA — Bryan Lee’s version of pass interference was merely an official’s version of no harm, no foul.
The 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag Lee drew moments after Carbondale’s final play of Saturday’s 20-19 South Seven Conference loss to Cahokia was merely insult added to insult.
It was also the symbol of what turned out to be the most frustrating loss of a shortened season for the Terriers (0-3, 0-3). They owned three different leads and gave themselves a chance to beat an opponent that has been a jinx team during Lee’s tenure, but just couldn’t make it happen.
The play that cinched the Terriers’ seventh straight defeat to the Comanches (1-1, 1-1) came with 27.7 seconds left. Facing 4th-and-12 from the Cahokia 37 and out of timeouts, quarterback Darius Ragland took the snap and rolled left, away from the pass rush.
He aimed a pass down the left sideline for Demarcus Funchess, who absorbed some contact from his defender, went up for the ball and couldn’t bring it in. The officiating crew, who in 52 attempted passes between the teams threw no flags for pass interference, didn’t deem the contact to be worthy of a foul.
As the Carbondale sideline and bleachers howled for a flag, Lee walked out to the numbers and asked the official for a clarification.
“I wanted to know what he saw,” Lee said, “and he told me to get my (butt) off the field.”
Lee eventually did, but not before saying enough to earn what he said was his first flag in a decade, dating back to when he coached at Chester. The usually calm Lee was composed when asked to assess what happened on the final play, but it was also clear he believed a flag should have been tossed.
“It appeared to be that the defensive back used his jersey to turn (Funchess) and then grabbed his arm so that he had no chance to catch the ball,” Lee said. “The reason you have a pass interference call is if the receiver is rendered unable to catch the ball. In my mind, it was very blatant.”
Lee said the official asked him if he wanted another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which would have resulted in his ejection from the game and a one-game suspension per IHSA rules. At that point, Lee backed off because he didn’t think his players needed to have him sit out Friday night’s home game with Mount Vernon.
“Probably not the best moment for either of us,” he said of his discussion with the official.
The result aside, Lee liked a lot of what his team did. The Terriers held three different leads and played by far their best defensive game of the year after allowing 101 points in losses to Marion and Centralia. Aside from the unsportsmanlike conduct foul after the game was decided, Carbondale also drew just two penalties, a dramatic improvement from the 23 it picked up in the first two games.
“Our defense played much better,” he said. “At one point, we had three freshmen on the field. But I saw guys playing together today, and I’m seeing some development.”
Ragland threw for 146 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. His 23-yard screen pass to Gabe Hillard, three plays after Andre Jackson recovered a game-opening onside kick, made it 7-0 just 73 seconds into the game. Ragland added a 20-yard scoring run for a 19-14 lead with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
Jackson starred on special teams. In addition to his onside kick recovery, he picked up a squib kick and ran 70 untouched yards for a touchdown to start the second half and made a great block on a later kickoff return that echoed through the mostly empty stadium.
Quarterback Chris Bradley threw for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Comanches. He also scored on a 1-yard sneak on the third quarter’s final play, giving them a lead they nursed through a tense fourth quarter that for the Terriers ended in controversial fashion.
“I just want the kids to not beat themselves up,” Lee said. “They played their hearts out.”