Prep Football | Offensive fire power leads Carterville to a huge win over Murphysboro

CARTERVILLE — With three quick scores in the first quarter, the Carterville Lions pounced on Murphysboro early and cruised to a 49-28 victory in their non-conference meeting Friday night at Lions Field.

Carterville quarterback Andrew Hellriegel scored five touchdowns and fellow senior running back Bryce Smith racked up 226 yards for the Lions, who improved to 3-0 after also beating Benton and Herrin in the first two weeks.

“We’ve got to continue to stay hungry and find things that work for us,” said Carterville head coach Brett Diel. “Each week we’ve done something different. We’re finding what the defense is giving us and running it until they take it away. The guys are doing a great job.”

Murphysboro (2-1) had the ball first but the Lions forced a punt and Carterville cashed in quickly as Hellriegel took in a 3-yard run. The score came after a nice catch and run by senior receiver Blake Burkey, who worked his way near the goal line on the left sideline but was upended just before reaching the pylon.

The Red Devils were forced to punt again deep in their own territory and Carterville had the ball at the 36-yard line as a result.

Hellriegel scored again from 5 yards out and with Riley Crain’s second PAT kick it was 14-0 with 3:10 still left in the first quarter.

Another three-and-out produced by Carterville’s defense turned into more points as Nolan Hartford sprinted down the right sideline on the Lions’ first play and the score was up to 21-0 with 1:43 still left in the opening frame.

“The defense was able to pull a couple three-and-outs right out of the gate so we were getting the ball quick and Murphysboro never got in any kind of rhythm,” Diel said. “But I really felt we gave them a different look than maybe they weren’t ready for. We’ve been tight end heavy the first two weeks and we kind of spread it out tonight and hit some interior runs that I don’t think they could account for and our guys took what they gave us and ran hard.”

Murphysboro put together a nice drive after the ensuing kickoff and looked poised to score after a pass interference penalty near the goal line, but a fumble on the next play was recovered by Carterville’s Talon Walker at the 28.

Hellriegel scored again for the Lions, this time from the 2-yard line, and Riley tacked on the extra point for a 28-0 lead with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Murphysboro got on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run by Devon Clemons, set up by a long pass from Drew Caldwell to Grayson Guthman, to cut the margin to 28-7 with 2:35 left in the first half.

But the Lions took the kick to start the second half and went on a long march that was capped by a 1-yard plunge off left tackle by Hellriegel to push the lead back to 28 at 35-7.

With another possession, Carterville scored again as Smith scored from 15 yards to make it 42-7 at the 4:51 mark of the third quarter.

Murphysboro used a nice pass from Caldwell to Karmelo Abernathy to get near the goal line — also with the help of a face mask penalty called on the Lions — and Clemons scored again with a short run to slice the score to 42-14 with 2:44 left in the third.

Hellriegel’s fifth touchdown, which came with 6:32 remaining in the game, was from 5 yards out and this time the slippery signal caller went to the right side before hitting the end zone.

The Red Devils didn’t quit and cut the margin with a 6-yard TD run by Ethan Finke with 4:11 left. The third extra-point kick by Ethan Sunny made it 49-21.

Then with 23.5 seconds remaining, Caldwell found Guthman in the back left corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to produce the final margin.

Hellriegel finished 11-of-15 passing for 120 yards and had just 15 yards rushing but those five touchdowns. Smith racked up his 226 yards with 26 carries, while Hartford had 47 yards on seven totes for the Lions, who compiled 410 total yards.

“The last two games we left a lot of points on the board,” Diel said. “We didn’t finish some plays but we found those tonight and put them on the board quick. What a huge performance from our offensive line.”

Caldwell completed 10 of his 21 passes for 221 yards, while Clemons had 22 carries for 69 yards as the Red Devils racked up 325 yards of offense.

“Defensively, we’ve been nails the first three games,” Diel said. “The only way they moved the football was throwing it up. They didn’t run it. I felt like we dominated both lines of scrimmage and we’ve done that all three games and we’re starting to take some pride in that.”

Carterville opens SIRR Mississippi Division conference play next Friday at Du Quoin, while Murphysboro begins its Ohio Division schedule by traveling to Massac County.