Prep Football | Olympia upsets Benton in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs

BENTON — Fifteenth seed Olympia jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave the lead up to upset second seed Benton, 32-21, in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A football playoffs Saturday on the turf at Tabor Field.

“What do you say, it was a lot of fun,” said Olympia coach Eric Lyons. “This is a beautiful facility and a great place to see a game with not having a track around the field, so the fans are right on top of you. You feel like you are really part of an experience.”

Olympia (6-4) advanced to the second round and will play St. Joseph-Odgen (7-3).

“Our kids have been prepared all week and we went after a really good Benton football team and found a way to win,” Lyons said. “Most teams that play against will tell you we are a lot harder team to play against when we are playing with the lead because we can move the sticks and eat up the clock. So that was part of our game plan to get off to a fast start.”

Benton had its eight-game winning streak snapped to finish the season with an 8-2 record. The loss was also the first on the new turf of Tabor Field after 13 wins.

“We knew they were going to be hard to stop, but unfortunately we made mistakes on our offensive end to give them some short fields,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “One play should have been a touchdown our way, but ended up an interception their way. I put us in a bad spot one time gambling on special teams faking a punt trying to get some momentum back. I felt we were behind the eight-ball in a lot of ways.

Reygan Sitton ran the ball just four times for Olympia, but led the game in rushing with 94 yards because of runs of 29, 46 and 24 yards. Kade Lollar added 89 yards rushing on 10 carries and two touchdown runs.

Wyatt Upton led the Rangers in rushing with 65 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown run. Quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas completed 10-of-15 passes for 206 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

“They did a good job attacking us where we are the youngest,” Groves said. “Defensively they did a few things a little different, but overall I thought we did a decent job moving the ball on them. Taking what they were giving us we just couldn’t execute as well as we should have.”

The Spartans scored on the opening possession sparked by a 29-yard run by Sitton on the third play. Four plays later Zach Keedy threw a 17-yard pass to Clayton Mortimer in the left flat for the touchdown. The extra point by George Martin was good.

Benton was stopped on 4th-and-1 at the Olympia 41 on the next drive. The drive started with a 1st-and-23 after a holding penalty. Facing 2nd-and-19, Sitton ripped off a 46-yard on a pitch to the right side. On the next play Lollar ran behind the left guard for an 18-yard touchdown. A bad snap on the extra point left the score Olympia 13-0 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Benton took over with 2:15 remaining and drove 79 yards on 11 plays with Upton finishing with a six-yard touchdown run. Jesser Zepeda kicked the extra point to cut the lead to 13-7 with 9:45 left in the half.

The Benton defense forced a punt, but a bad snap resulted in a fumble that gave the ball back to the Spartans at the Benton one. Two plays later Keedy tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Chase Litwiller. The Spartans went for the two-points, but the Sitton was tacked for a loss giving Olympia a 12-point lead with 5:13 remaining in the half.

Benton struck back on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tiffin Kouzoukas to Grant Owens down the middle of the field three plays later. Zepeda kicked the point and the Rangers trailed 19-14 with 3:57 remaining.

Olympia took over on the Benton 49 following a failed on-sides kick with 3:57 left before the intermission. Seven plays later the Spartans were facing a 2nd-and 12 at the Benton 28 with 6.6 seconds left.

“If we got the call on the on-sides kick that momentum swing would have been huge just before the half,” Groves said. “We could have been up at halftime, but instead they went down and scored to take 12-point lead.”

With 6.6 seconds left Keedy and Litwiller teamed up again with the junior wide receiver catching the ball in the middle of three defenders in the end zone as the buzzer sounded. Martin kicked the point and the Spartans took a 26-14 lead into halftime.

“That was a huge play,” Lyons said. “As opposed to being behind we were ahead. Chase Litwiller is a big time player. Zach threw a great ball. When you have a 6-foot-5 kid, who is a state qualifier in the high jump, we should be throwing the ball more than we do. But that’s not who we are - we are a triple option football team.”

The Rangers had won the coin flip and chose to defer to the second half so they got the ball first. Owens returned the kickoff 21 yards to the Benton 35. After two incomplete passes, Kouzoukas threw a perfect pass to Owens for a first down at the Olympia 40, but the ball went off his hands and into the hands of Jack Pagel for the interception. The junior defensive back returned the ball 20 yards to the Benton 40.

The Benton defense stopped the Spartans on 4th-and-7 to give the ball back to the offense, but Benton’s drive ended at the Rangers 41 on a fake punt one-yard pass on 4th-and-6.

The defense held again, but the offense couldn’t get going with a punt from the Benton 31. The Spartans took over on their own 48 with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter, but once again the Ranger defense held forcing another punt.

Benton finally got its offense going at the beginning of the fourth quarter driving from its own 26 to the Olympia 20 on six plays, including a 31-yard reception by Nolan Schafer. On the final play of the drive, Kouzoukas went back to Schafer for a 20-yard touchdown pass. After Zepeda kicked the extra point the Rangers trailed by five with 9:15 remaining in the game.

Olympia took over on its own 20 after a touchback and ran 7:04 off the clock on a 12-play drive that included converting a 4th-and-1 at the Benton 47. With 2:11 remaining, Keedy found Litwiller for his second touchdown reception and Keedy’s third touchdown pass out of just four passes attempted. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Rangers down by 11.

Benton took over on its 22, and with a help of a 15-yard penalty and a 14-yard pass to Schafer, the Rangers were at the Spartans 38 with two minutes remaining. However, Pagel intercepted Kouzoukas for the second time at the Spartan 15 and Olympia ran out the final 1:38.