Prep Football | On short notice, Fairfield earns road win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Justin Townsend and the Fairfield Mules (5-0) added another trophy to their mantle with a 23-13 victory over Harrisburg (2-3) at Taylor Field on Friday.

Originally scheduled to play Vienna-Goreville, the Mules ventured out of the Black Diamond Conference after the Eagles were forced to cancel with low roster numbers. Coming off a huge comeback victory against Herrin last week, the Bulldogs presented a challenge for Townsend’s club after Du Quoin canceled their game against Harrisburg due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Indians' team.

What transpired after that was both Townsend and Harrisburg coach Gabe Angelly setting up the game late Wednesday night. While Angelly noted his late Wednesday night of studying Fairfield’s game tape for 3-4 hours, an emotional Townsend called it a "roller coaster" of events and a huge win for his program.

“It’s been a roller coaster fighting every week to get football games for our kids and making sure that we can play,” Townsend said. “The Black Diamond gets a bad rap sometimes, and we get an opportunity to step out and play a really good Harrisburg team out of the River-to-River. We just felt like this was an opportunity for us to come out and prove ourselves and I’m extremely proud of the way our kids responded.”