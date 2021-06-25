Prep Football | Perry calls Herrin job "an honor"

Herrin’s football program is now under the leadership of its third coach since October 2019.
Taylor Perry was named as the head coach Thursday night at a school board meeting. He replaces Rod Sherrill, who posted a 3-2 record this spring in the pandemic-shortened season. The Tigers played just five games because their April 16 game with Carterville was canceled due to a COVID-19 case in their athletic department.
Perry served as Herrin’s offensive coordinator this spring. The 34-year-old lives and bleeds Tiger football. He played for the school, graduating in 2005 along with current athletic director Andrew Anderson.
“It’s just an honor to be able to teach and coach where you played,” Perry said Friday. “It’s a super-cool experience. I’ve been preparing for it and I’m ready to get to work.”
Anderson said Perry is uniquely prepared for a unique season. The spring campaign ended on April 23 and Sherrill stepped down shortly thereafter. Herrin opens the fall campaign on Aug. 27, barely two months after Perry officially got the job.
“He knows the kids and the kids know him,” Anderson said. “Coaching is a lot of relationship-building and he has a solid rapport with the kids. If you have that, they’ll go to battle for you. He’s been around those kids and that will pay dividends throughout the season.”
Perry’s knowledge of the program, its personnel and who’s coming up from the junior high level might help the Tigers contend in SIRR Ohio. Herrin actually won its first three games this spring before an upset loss on April 10 at Harrisburg. It was blown out in the season finale at Benton.
Perry already has a depth chart in mind.
“I don’t have to spend a bunch of time figuring out who goes where,” he said. “We have a good idea of where everyone fits, so that cuts out a lot of work. It’s not a rebuild situation where I have to get to know everyone. I have a leg up on that.”
One thing Perry wants to do is make the offense more diverse than it was in the spring. The Tigers ran the ball well, but weren’t able to throw it with much consistency despite having good athletes. They played good defense until the losses at Harrisburg and Benton.
Regardless of wins or losses, Anderson feels the program is in good hands with his former teammates.
“He’s a great leader who will set a great example for the kids and be positive,” Anderson said. “They’re going to be prepared to be good young men and succeed after they finish with football.”