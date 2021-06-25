Prep Football | Perry calls Herrin job "an honor"

Perry’s knowledge of the program, its personnel and who’s coming up from the junior high level might help the Tigers contend in SIRR Ohio. Herrin actually won its first three games this spring before an upset loss on April 10 at Harrisburg. It was blown out in the season finale at Benton.

Perry already has a depth chart in mind.

“I don’t have to spend a bunch of time figuring out who goes where,” he said. “We have a good idea of where everyone fits, so that cuts out a lot of work. It’s not a rebuild situation where I have to get to know everyone. I have a leg up on that.”

One thing Perry wants to do is make the offense more diverse than it was in the spring. The Tigers ran the ball well, but weren’t able to throw it with much consistency despite having good athletes. They played good defense until the losses at Harrisburg and Benton.

Regardless of wins or losses, Anderson feels the program is in good hands with his former teammates.

“He’s a great leader who will set a great example for the kids and be positive,” Anderson said. “They’re going to be prepared to be good young men and succeed after they finish with football.”

