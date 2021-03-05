Prep Football | Pinckneyville pulls plug on spring season

On Thursday night, the lights were on at Pinckneyville’s Kellerman Field, helping the Panthers work through their second day of football practice.
On Friday morning, the lights were turned off on the SIRR Mississippi school’s upcoming spring season.
Concerned with low numbers and a lack of linemen, principal Tony Wilson and athletic director Bob Waggoner decided to pull the plug two weeks before Pinckneyville was to open with Perry County and conference rival Du Quoin. Word leaked out on social media Friday morning, hours before Wilson planned to meet with remaining players to inform them of the decision.
The decision also signals the end of Tod Rushing’s coaching career. Rushing, who was in his second stint as the school’s coach, was planning to retire at the end of the school year anyway.
“We had 23 players out on Wednesday,” Wilson said on Friday, “and we were down to 18 for Thursday’s practice. Most of them were skill players. We had maybe two linemen in that group, and 15 of them were freshmen and sophomores.
“We couldn’t justify putting out a team under those circumstances. It wouldn’t be fair to those kids, even though we know they would have tried as hard as they could to be competitive. You can’t make a 120-pound kid into a lineman on the varsity level.”
Rumors had swirled since January that Pinckneyville was considering not playing the abbreviated season. Administrators had denied such a move would occur, hoping they could recruit enough players at the 425-student school to play the season.
Shortly after opting to stop the season, Waggoner informed conference schools of their decision and then started working the phones to help affected schools find replacements. They were able to land Breese Mater Dei for Nashville in Week 2 and Mount Carmel for Anna-Jonesboro in Week 3.
The Panthers have struggled to win consistently in football over the last 25 years, making just three playoff appearances and not bagging a postseason win in that span. Their last postseason berth occurred in 2011.
Rushing went 50-88 in 15 seasons as Pinckneyville coach. He guided the Panthers to a 3-1 start in 2018, but a tougher back end of the schedule and injuries led to a season-ending five-game losing streak. They went 1-8 in 2019, beating Carlyle in the season finale.
Wilson said the school still plans to play a JV season.
“We’re grateful to the other schools in our conference — Nashville, Du Quoin, Carterville, A-J and Sparta — as well as West Frankfort, our crossover opponent, for agreeing to play us in JV,” Wilson said. “This will give our freshmen and sophomores, as well as a few juniors, opportunities to continue to compete in football.”
Wilson said Pinckneyville plans to play varsity football in the fall and has started a search for a new coach.