Prep Football | Pinckneyville pulls plug on spring season

On Thursday night, the lights were on at Pinckneyville’s Kellerman Field, helping the Panthers work through their second day of football practice.

On Friday morning, the lights were turned off on the SIRR Mississippi school’s upcoming spring season.

Concerned with low numbers and a lack of linemen, principal Tony Wilson and athletic director Bob Waggoner decided to pull the plug two weeks before Pinckneyville was to open with Perry County and conference rival Du Quoin. Word leaked out on social media Friday morning, hours before Wilson planned to meet with remaining players to inform them of the decision.

The decision also signals the end of Tod Rushing’s coaching career. Rushing, who was in his second stint as the school’s coach, was planning to retire at the end of the school year anyway.

“We had 23 players out on Wednesday,” Wilson said on Friday, “and we were down to 18 for Thursday’s practice. Most of them were skill players. We had maybe two linemen in that group, and 15 of them were freshmen and sophomores.