Prep Football | Playoffs recap: Marion, Harrisburg, Nashville, Carmi, Chester, Mount Vernon

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — In those games that were not staffed by The Southern this week, here is a brief breakdown on what happened in Week 1 of the state football playoffs:

CLASS 5A

Mascoutah 21, Marion 20

The Marion Wildcats dropped a heart-breaker to the Indians on the road Saturday.

Marion got a first-quarter touchdown from on a 45-yard run by Jordyn Beverly. They got a second-quarter score on a 4-yard TD run by Tommy Wiseman and they got a fourth-quarter score on a 3-yard run by quarterback Evan Noelle. Beverly added the two-point conversion after the final score.

Mascoutah responded to score less than 30 seconds later to take a one-point lead. The Wildcats had two final cracks at retaking the lead, but could not score on the Indians' defense.

Marion finishes its season 6-4.

Kankakee 16, Mount Vernon 14

The season came to an end for the Mount Vernon Rams Saturday, but what a season it was for Coach Dan Mings and the boys from the King City.

Nobody in their right mind expected the Rams to be playoff-bound this season after going winless the last three consecutive seasons. But Mings returned to his old stomping grounds and the wins began to pile up.

Mount Vernon finishes its season at 5-5 with two of those losses coming by forfeit.

On Saturday, they played a strong Kankakee team and took the Kays to the brink before falling by two.

Ethan Rivera led Mount Vernon in rushing with 69 yards on 15 carries.

CLASS 4A

Tolono Unity 21, Harrisburg 0

The 2022 football season has come to an end for the boys from Saline County. The Bulldogs were unable to score Saturday in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs, much less upset the fourth-seeded Rockets.

Tolono Unity improves to 9-1 with the win and will host Mount Carmel, the No. 5 seed, next weekend. The Golden Aces won 8-6 over Monticello.

Harrisburg finishes its season 5-5 overall for the second-straight year under second-year head coach Matt Griffith.

CLASS 2A

Fairfield 20-19 over Virden

The Mules were the lower seed in this one, but pulled out the upset victory. Fairfield improves to 7-3 on the season, which for them is a bit of a down year.

Touchdowns were scored by quarterback Eric Rogers, and running backs Trey Mason and Jay Snyder - the latter coming with 18 seconds left in the game. Providing the two-point conversion for the victory was fullback Luke Sork, who also led the team in rushing with 64 yards. The winning touchdown was set up by a key 12-yard pass completion from Rogers to Luke Duckworth.

Fairfield will host Pana (9-1) next weekend in the second round of the playoffs. Pana defeated Auburn 59-30.

Red Bud 34, Nashville, 21

The Hornets had a great year in 2021, advancing to the state finals, but they weren't quite as talented or deep this year.

That said, Nashville was still good enough to advance to the state playoffs. But in the opening round, neighboring Red Bud prevailed by a pair of touchdowns.

The Musketeers improve to 8-2 and will travel to Belleville-Althoff to take on the Crusaders. They beat Shelbyville, 38-34, Saturday. The Hornets call it a season at 7-3.

Athens 48, Carmi-White County 8

Athens, the No. 5 seed, pasted Carmi-White County, 48-8, to end the Bulldogs' season.

CWC lost its last three games to finish 7-3. Athens, 8-2 overall, advances to the second round where it will meet top-seeded Decatur St. Teresa, a 49-0 winner over Chester Saturday.

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Chester 0

The Yellowjackets wrap up the season 5-5 overall after getting blanked by top-seeded Decatur St. Teresa. It was a good finish for Chester considering the team started off at 0-3.