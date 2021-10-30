Prep Football Playoffs | Sesser-Valier gets past Casey-Westfield

SESSER — Twenty-nine unanswered points by sixth-seeded Sesser-Valier in an 11 ½-minute span of the second half Saturday propelled it to a 35-7 win over 11th-seeded Casey-Westfield in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs.

It was 7-6 when the Red Devils took the lead for good at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter. After S-V recovered a fumble, Jordan Reynolds ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead at the 1:24 mark.

The Red Devils (8-2) turned a fumble off the kickoff return into another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, then tacked on a final score with just over three minutes remaining to wrap up the victory.

S-V visits third-seeded Athens (9-1) next Saturday for a second round matchup at 2 p.m.

St. Teresa 62, Flora 7

This Class 2A first round game in Decatur was predicted to be a mismatch and it lived down to expectations as the top-seeded Bulldogs quashed the 16th-seeded Wolves.

St. Teresa (10-0) will stay at home next week for a second-round contest with Vandalia, while Flora finishes at 5-5.

Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20

The Hornets’ big-play threats blew open a close game in the second half as they registered a first round 2A victory in Nashville.

Ahead 21-14 at halftime, Nashville got two touchdowns from Ian Blazier in a 60-second span of the third quarter. He tallied on a 23-yard run and then caught an 11-yard scoring strike from Kolten Gajewski for a 35-14 advantage with 7:35 remaining.

Isaac Turner added touchdown receptions of 23 and 47 yards later, giving him three scores on the day. His 15-yard run 53 seconds into the second quarter gave the Hornets the lead for good at 14-7.

Sixth-seeded Nashville (9-1) travels to No. 3 Bismarck-Henning (10-0) next week for a second round game. The teams met two years ago at this juncture, with the Hornets prevailing on their way to the state title game.

Vandalia 24, Chester 0

The 8-9 matchup in 2A wasn’t as close as most figured it would be. The Yellow Jackets were blanked by the host Vandals and finished their season at 7-3.

Carlinville 40, Du Quoin 26

It was tied at 26 in the third quarter before the seventh-seeded Cavaliers (8-2) scored the last two touchdowns to turn back the 10th-seeded Indians’ upset bid in a 3A opener at Carlinville.

Du Quoin finished the year at 5-5.

Fairfield 26, Hoopeston 0

Noah Barger ran for 92 yards and intercepted two passes as the fifth-seeded Mules pulled away from the No. 12 Cornjerkers in the second win to win their 3A opener at the Train Yard.

Camden Robbins scored touchdowns in the air and on the ground for Fairfield, while Barger and Jay Mooring also added scores. Barger rushed for a game-high 92 yards on six attempts, while Mooring added 83 and Robbins chipped in 61.

Robbins and Blaine Milner also intercepted passes for the Mules (9-1), which travel to Williamsville next week for a second round contest.

Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7

The 16th-seeded Terriers kept it close for a half, but the top-seeded Kays finally pulled away in the second half to earn a first round win at Kankakee.

Gabe Hillard’s fourth quarter touchdown was the only score for Carbondale, which finished its season at 5-5. The Kays upped their record to 10-0.

