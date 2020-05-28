Prep Football | Ragland ready to lead Carbondale into season

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ragland still holds high hopes for when the football season does come around. With schools and training facilities shut down, Ragland and fellow friend-teammate, Gabe Hilliard, continue to find ways to train outside between agility ladder drills they find on YouTube, or just by running stairs.

Ragland and his teammates have played together since they were in junior high, so he knows there will be obstacles to overcome entering the football season. One of those obstacles being the distractions of video games and junk food during the stay-at-home order.

“We’re hoping to use it to our advantage because most people aren’t going outside due to the virus,” said Ragland. “We know how much is riding on the upcoming season because we know that we can win. We showed that during our undefeated seasons in junior high.

“Give it a month back on the football field and we’ll be ready.”

Coach Lee and his coaching staff are working vigorously to keep in touch with players, while also sending out game film and playbooks for the kids to study at home. With most high school athletes playing both sides of the football, Ragland’s versatility doesn’t allow him to play defense for the Terriers as the team's quarterback.