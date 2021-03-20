Prep Football | S-V-W's Lance runs wild against Eldorado

ELDORADO — There was no slowing down Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils and senior running back Jaden Lance on Friday night at Al “Boz” Adams Field.
After 16 months without a meaningful carry, Lance rushed 29 times for 162 yards and two scores to help the Red Devils defeat the Eldorado Eagles 18-8. The 5-foot-8 back scored two of S-V’W’s three touchdowns in the first half and went into the locker room with 17 carries, 129 yards and his team up by 18.
“A couple of months ago, I would have never thought I would have got this in a million years,” Lance said. “I’m just thankful, I worked my butt off all year and so have my boys. We’ve been grinding since we could and it paid off.”
Aside from Lance nearly rushing for as much as his weight, the senior tweeted at precisely 7 a.m. on Friday morning, “WAKE. UP. ITS GAMEDAY.” Roughly 15 hours after that he tweeted again, “1-0. #KeepPounding.”
There wasn’t a dry eye on S-V-W’s sideline after the final buzzer sounded in the first game of a six-game schedule. Red Devils coach John Shadowens remembered moments where it looked like his seniors would never play again, and after a two-week span of practicing in the mud, it appears some loose dirt found the eyes of his players.
“It’s been kind of emotional at practice, we’ve been having to deal with adversity.” Lance said. “Coming out here and putting it on them, it was a great feeling.”
Lance highlights 13 seniors for S-V-W, including Caleb Qualls and Caidan Snow, who both made key plays in the first quarter. Snow intercepted an Aiden Whitlock pass on Eldorado’s second drive of the game, which led to Qualls reeling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Carson Hoffard in his first varsity start.
Those two pivotal moments gave the Red Devils a 6-0 lead and they never looked back.
“It’s very gratifying,” Shadowens said. “It’s always great to see your seniors’ work pay off after four years, but this senior class is special after what they’ve been through.”
S-V-W played its way to a halftime lead with zero penalties, tremendous defense and Lance toting the football. The senior capped off a 10 play, 58-yard drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run that extended the Red Devils lead to 12-0.
On the Red Devils next possession, Lance sprung off three carries for 20 yards before breaking loose for a 66-yard touchdown on his fourth carry of the drive. The senior flashed his 4.46 speed on the run by shaking out the last man he had to beat and described the play afterwards.
“The outside linebacker came up and my boys did one good job of blocking tonight; he got blown up and I just took it to the outside,” Lance said. “I had one man to beat and I just gave him a little 1-2 and I just blew by him and went to the end zone.”
Lance enjoys getting all the touches out of the backfield and that won’t change anytime soon already averaging 5.5 yards/carry. The senior has received a couple of DIII offers, but is shooting for an opportunity to play at either the DII or DI level.
S-V-W is out to a 1-0 record in the Black Diamond Conference before returning home against Christopher next week.
Eldorado falls to 0-1 before facing Hamilton County at home next week.
