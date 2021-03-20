Prep Football | S-V-W's Lance runs wild against Eldorado

Lance highlights 13 seniors for S-V-W, including Caleb Qualls and Caidan Snow, who both made key plays in the first quarter. Snow intercepted an Aiden Whitlock pass on Eldorado’s second drive of the game, which led to Qualls reeling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Carson Hoffard in his first varsity start.

Those two pivotal moments gave the Red Devils a 6-0 lead and they never looked back.

“It’s very gratifying,” Shadowens said. “It’s always great to see your seniors’ work pay off after four years, but this senior class is special after what they’ve been through.”

S-V-W played its way to a halftime lead with zero penalties, tremendous defense and Lance toting the football. The senior capped off a 10 play, 58-yard drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run that extended the Red Devils lead to 12-0.

On the Red Devils next possession, Lance sprung off three carries for 20 yards before breaking loose for a 66-yard touchdown on his fourth carry of the drive. The senior flashed his 4.46 speed on the run by shaking out the last man he had to beat and described the play afterwards.