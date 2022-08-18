Prep Football | Season Previews: Benton hopes to defend title as SIRR Ohio's best

BENTON — The cupboard isn't bare by any means in Benton.

The Rangers graduated some amazing talent from a team that went 9-0 during the regular season last fall; captured the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference championship for a third straight season in Justin Groves' five years as head coach; and won two playoff games over Piasa Southwestern and Monticello before falling late at Mount Carmel in the state quarterfinals.

They are the champs until someone knocks them off.

"I'd like to think we'd be in the conversation for winning another conference title," Groves said. "We have a little bit of physicality with this team. We graduated 18 seniors, but have 11 this year, and this senior class went undefeated as sophomores, including wins over a couple of bigger schools in Marion and Centralia. These kids expect to win when they take the field."

Key returning seniors include a pair of All-Conference running backs in fullback Jacob Kinsman and halfback Wyatt Upton. Both also play linebacker on defense.

Hunter Moss is back to help anchor the offensive line. He was also an All-Conference performer. Ethan Furlow is back as an All-Conference defensive lineman. Isaiah Ward will be counted on at both wide receiver and defensive back and Lucas Wilson will man one of the linebacker slots.

There are only seven juniors on this year's squad. One of them, Matt Parola, moved in from North Carolina. He will be an addition to the offensive line.

"Having 18 seniors last year was both a blessing and a curse," Groves said. "The upside is having so much experience. The downside is that not a lot of sophomores and juniors got much varsity playing time."

Leading the sophomore contingent is the team's new quarterback - Tiffin Kouzoukas. He replaces Keegan Glover, an All-Stater, who is now playing for Central College in Iowa.

Last year alone, Glover threw for over 2,000 yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns either through the air or on the ground for the Rangers. He is a tough act to follow, but Groves is confident in the ability of his sophomore signal caller.

"We're going to throw the ball around some," Groves said. "We have some talented kids, including some speedy receivers like Ward. I think it will be exciting to see what all they can do."

Groves said Murphysboro has "a lot of talent" and should be a strong contender for the league title. He added that Harrisburg should also be much improved.

"We just hope to be in a position to win it," he said.

Benton opens the season Aug. 26 at Carterville.

MURPHYSBORO

Murphysboro, led by 12th-year head coach Gary Carter, finished 7-4 in 2021, which included a 6-3 regular season and a playoff win over Macomb before falling to Breese Central in the second round.

Most league coaches are pointing to west Jackson County and saying the Red Devils are the odds-on favorite to wrestle the league title away from Benton.

Some key seniors return for Murphy. One is senior running back Devon Clemons, who galloped for 1,300 yards rushing last season.

Senior Drew Caldwell is also back at quarterback and senior Ethan Finke returns as a second running back and starting linebacker. Senior Isaac DeRossett will join fellow seniors Max Valerius and Franklin Eovaldi on the offensive line. Grayson Guthman is yet another senior returnee, who will be positioned at wide receiver.

Juniors expected to make significant contributions feature Sam Herring at linebacker and tight end; Ethan Sunny at running back and placekicker; Trey Gillespie at linebacker and back-up quarterback; Karmelo Abernathy at wide receiver and defensive back; John Voss on the offensive line and Zack Naas at defensive back.

At least one sophomore will push for work in the form of AJ Boese, a kicker.

"We have high expectations this season," Carter said. "We're a little thin on the offensive line, but as long as we stay healthy, we should be OK. We're going to run the football a lot. We will throw it enough to keep defenses honest, but I have always believed that you must run the football to have success in high school football."

Carter, who has coached 29 years altogether, said much of the offense will center around Clemons.

"He can really accelerate in the open field. He runs an 11.7 time in the 100 meters, so not too many people are going to catch him from behind. He has true breakaway speed."

Carter said he thinks the league is pretty much "up for grabs" and said Harrisburg should be a much better ballclub this fall.

"Benton lost a lot of kids, but I expect them to be pretty good. I know they have a sophomore quarterback who can play. It simply comes down to who plays well at the right time. We'd like to think we will have a good shot."

Murphysboro opens the 2022 campaign Aug. 26 at Carbondale.

HERRIN

The Herrin Tigers figure to be much improved over their 2-7 mark of a year ago.

Returning senior starters include Reese Billingsley, who will shift from running back to quarterback; Lucas Sissom, who will return to the backfield as a halfback; Gavin Estes, who will shift from tight end to offensive line; Evan Watson. a wide receiver-defensive back; and Chase Breault, defensive line.

Returning junior starters include Jakai Vaughn, linebacker and running back; Jonathan Harrison-wide receiver; Dawson Matier, offensive line and linebacker; Luke Hatley, center; and Elliott Smith, offensive and defensive line.

Three other seniors expected to start or see significant playing time are Jacob Hawk (tight end and linebacker); Evan Young (defensive back); Logan Krasselt (offensive line); Mickey Sanchez (defensive line) and Cole Samples (defensive line).

Other juniors expected to start or push for playing time include Logan Clough (defensive back and running back); Noah Mason (linebacker); Parker Dann (offensive line); and Jacob Rush (offensive line).

Two sophomores who will start and are expected to factor greatly into the team's offensive success are halfbacks Kyrese Lukens and Chris Nelson, perhaps the top two sprinters in the region.

"Their speed helps us tremendously," said second-year Herrin head coach Taylor Perry. "We're glad to have them out for the team."

Sophomore Theo Shue is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound transfer student from Florida.

"He's pretty raw, but he's a big, strong kid who moves OK for his size. I think he will be able to help us, too," Perry said.

Looking ahead to the league race, Perry said he is confident the Tigers have the talent to compete for a title.

"I think we could have a playoff-caliber team. We just have to make sure we don't beat ourselves," he said. "Cut down on the penalties and control the ball."

Perry said he has worked hard to improve the culture in the locker room and feels he has made some strides.

"Our chemistry is much better this year. A lot of the kids are hanging out together even away from the football field. I think we're becoming a much closer-knit team."

Perry said Murphysboro is the likely favorite to win the league this fall.

"I think so. They have a lot of kids back who started as sophomores and juniors and they have a lot of team speed. I would say that, on paper, they are the favorite. Harrisburg may surprise some people, too. They have some talent back and Benton should be able to run the football. And I hear their sophomore quarterback is pretty good."

The Tigers open the season at Marion on Aug. 27.

HARRISBURG

The Bulldogs finished 5-5 last season under second-year head coach Matt Griffith, advancing to the Class 4A state playoffs before dropping a second-straight game to the Carterville Lions in the opening round of postseason play.

Harrisburg, showcasing a new synthetic turf field in 2022, is expected to be in the hunt for a conference championship this fall.

Senior returnees who started last season include: Ross Rider at running back; Walker Hicks on the defensive line; Cooper Phalin on the offensive line; Andrew Unthank on the offensive line and at linebacker; and Gabe Swarringin on the defensive line.

Juniors who started last year were Braden Burtis at tight end, formerly at blocking back, and Dawson Griffith on the offensive line.

Other juniors expected to start this fall are quarterback Jack Ford and running backs Tevin Godsey and Karmello Downey. The latter two will also play defensive back. Not to be overlooked are juniors Tony Keene and Connor Henshaw, who will play defensive back. Sophomore Reed Rider should figure into the mix at running back and defensive back, as well.

"We have a pretty big junior class coming up," said second-year head coach Matt Griffith. "A lot of our guys are new to varsity football. I would say that team speed is probably our strength - that and the fact that we return three of our five starters on the offensive line and all of our defensive line."

Griffith said this Bulldogs squad "has all the potential in the world" to challenge for the conference championship.

"We should always be in pursuit of a conference title," he said. "We know the competition will be stiff. Murphysboro was one of the top teams last year and has a lot of guys back and Benton is the defending champ. They lost a lot of seniors, but are still stacked with some pretty good athletes. Nothing will be easy. Still, we can absolutely be better than last year. We want to build off of last year's success."

Griffith said he is beginning to settle in more to his role as head coach, in this his second season on the job.

"I think so. I'm still learning, of course, but the program is evolving the way I had hoped. I'm a lot more comfortable now as head coach."

Harrisburg opens the season on the road at East Alton Wood River on Aug. 26.

MASSAC COUNTY

The Patriots are led by fifth-year head coach Jason Roper, who said he is ready for his team to take the next step forward and be a playoff-eligible team.

Massac County finished 4-5 a year ago and will start this season 1-0 with a forfeit victory over Fulton City, Kentucky, which will not field a team this season, Roper said.

"When we scheduled the game in the spring, they had a team, and then not long ago, I was told they weren't going to have one, but since the contract was already signed, we get a forfeit win," Roper said. "It's not exactly what we wanted, but we'll take it."

This year's Patriots squad consists of six seniors, 23 juniors and four sophomores.

Senior Brody Smallman, who hasn't played since his freshman season, will run the offense at quarterback. Senior Tyrus Riley figures to be one of his top targets at wide receiver.

Other receivers expected to start are junior Hunter Box and sophomore Kris Garnett. Joining Smallman in the backfield will be juniors Jacob Smith and Dylan Fairchild. Both will also start on defense at linebacker. Riley will have a spot on the defensive line.

Others expected to contribute immediately include junior linebacker Maurice Zabala and sophomore defensive back Josh Fisher. Junior Kyle Williams is also back on the offensive line.

"We're somewhat young and inexperienced," Roper said. "But our junior class is pretty large and I think we have some talent. One of our goals is to make the playoffs. It's been a long time since we've done that here."

Roper said the first two years after he took over the program the team struggled, going 0-9 and 1-8, but he was optimistic about the direction the team was heading and then COVID-19 hit.

"When the fall season of 2020 was postponed, we lost some key kids to Kentucky schools," he said. "That was a setback. Last year, we played better. This year, I'm hoping we can take the next step. I very much think we're capable of going 5-4 or 6-3. We've had some really great practices so far this fall."

Roper said Murphysboro is the likely favorite in the conference race.

"They return pretty much everybody," he said. "And they have tremendous speed. Benton lost a lot of seniors, but they should still be pretty good, too."

With the season opener a forfeit victory, the Patriots won't actually take the field until Week 2 at Ballard County Memorial in Kentucky.

WEST FRANKFORT

The Redbirds went 1-8 last year under 12-year head coach Brian Beery and are hopeful of adding more 'Ws' to their nest as the 2022 season gets underway.

Senior Gavin Mann will direct the offense from his quarterback position.

"I went through a lot of quarterbacks last year, but Gavin took some snaps toward the end of the season and finished strong," Beery said. "He's been in the weight room quite a bit this summer and has gotten a lot stronger."

Gabe Smith is another senior who should be an impactful player for West Frankfort. He will be one of the team's running backs after overcoming injuries from a car accident as an underclassman.

One of the team's top linemen is junior center DT Thomas, a multi-sport athlete.

"DT is another guy who has worked hard all summer to get ready for the season," Beery said. "He got varsity playing time as a sophomore and I expect him to be a difference maker on the line. A couple of other key players back include junior left guard Jarrod Melvin and junior outside linebacker Hunter Ragan."

The Redbirds will only dress seven seniors to go along with 10 juniors, but a strong sophomore class (18) bodes well for the future.

"We've had numbers issues the last few years," Beery said. "Our enrollment is dropping. We were around 550 when I first started here. We're down under 400 today. Lack of numbers affects your team depth, which is big in the game of football."

Beery said the game plan this fall is to move the football and try to reduce the amount of turnovers this season.

"Turnovers will kill you," he said. "We must find a way to control the ball and keep the other team's offense off the field. The longer you hold the ball, the more clock you run and that shortens the game, which would work to our favor. Defensively, we can bend, but we can't break if we want to be successful."

Beery added that he, his coaching staff and players must remain optimistic as the new season draws near.

"We're trying to teach the kids the fundamentals of the game and play sound football here," he said. "We need to find small victories where we can and compete as hard as we can."

West Frankfort opens at Anna-Jonesboro in Week 1 on Aug. 26.