Prep Football | Season Previews: Explosive Nashville favored in SIRR Mississippi 

Nashville’s football team won’t get a chance to play in a second straight Class 2A championship game this year, thanks to a pandemic-shortened season that limits IHSA schools to six games with no postseason.
But coach Steve Kozuszek has found a way to motivate his team.
“Let’s win the conference championship,” he said. “We haven’t won one since 1998.”
SIRR Mississippi coaches believe the Hornets will do so this spring, thanks to a roster brimming with playmakers. Quarterback Cole Malawy, who threw for 3,106 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2019, is the trigger man for an offense that scored a whopping 601 points.
While workhorse running back Julian Metcalf graduated, Luke Ehret (495 yards) and Forrest Gladson (386 yards) are ready to take over in a time-share arrangement. And the receiving corps is deep, led by Isaac Turner (58 catches, 959 yards, 9 TDs), Nick Miller (43-588-7) and Jaxon Goforth (33-639-10).
The one problem could be a lack of proven linemen. Two projected returning starters transferred out of state when it appeared Illinois wouldn’t have a football season. Malawy’s quick release and excellent decision-making under pressure could be put to a real test.
Nashville won’t lack for challengers in a league that’s down to five schools due to Pinckneyville’s decision to drop varsity football this spring. At least one coach says the Hornets’ biggest worry could be Carterville.
Second-year coach Brett Diel’s Lions made real progress down the stretch in 2019, beginning by nearly stunning Nashville in Week 6. They return 6-4 senior quarterback Eli Downen, who can make every throw required and also has good wheels, and a big-play receiver in Blake Anderson (29-519).
Add hard-running senior back Preston Sumner to the attack and you have a team that can hurt a defense any way it wants. If Carterville’s defense can display more consistency, this team can play with anyone on the schedule.
“We are grateful for any opportunity we have to get together and compete,” Diel said.
Perennial contenders Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro will also have their say. The Indians went 9-2 in 2019, eliminating defending Class 3A champ Monticello in one of the games of the year in Illinois before losing to eventual 3A titleist Williamsville in the second round.
In a scheduling twist enacted by conference opponents each bowing out of games, Du Quoin will get an unexpected opportunity for revenge against the Bullets when they visit Van Metre Field on Saturday.
The Indians return a total of nine starters, but must replace resourceful quarterback Alex Zimmerman, game-breaking receiver Dasani Edward and two-way lineman Sean Higgins. The marquee returnees include center Trae Horn and fullback Konnor Harris. David Lee will be the new quarterback.
“We have some depth in the offensive and defensive line,” said second-year coach Derek Beard.
Anna-Jonesboro endured a rare losing year in 2019. Coach Brett Detering replaced every starter on offense and defense, and the 3-6 record reflected the team’s lack of experience. Detering said the Wildcats started as many as six sophomores on both sides of the ball.
This spring, they will have one of the most experienced teams around, especially on offense. They have 10 returning players who picked up at least one start, including four offensive linemen and two quarterbacks.
A-J will be one of the biggest teams around. Every lineman weighs at least 200 pounds and nine check in at 265 pounds or bigger. It should be able to play Detering’s preferred power football to the hilt.
“Of course, we also play Carterville, Mount Carmel and Du Quoin the first three games,” Detering said. “It’s a challenging schedule, but hopefully we’ll be ready and play well. It’s great that we’re going to have a season.”
Sparta enters its last season in the conference — it’s joining the Cahokia Conference in July — with just four returning starters under first-year coach Kyle Gerlach. The Bulldogs are also struggling with a lack of numbers, which has been a recurring problem.
The good news for Sparta is that three of their four returning starters — Colin Sheldon, Luke Sroka and Eli Roop — are two-way linemen. That could allow it to run the football and keep opponents’ explosive offenses off the field.
“The team has responded well to new systems being put in,” Gerlach said. “They have adjusted well to new coaching styles and everything being thrown at them. I am extremely proud of them.”