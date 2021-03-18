Prep Football | Season Previews: Explosive Nashville favored in SIRR Mississippi 

“We have some depth in the offensive and defensive line,” said second-year coach Derek Beard.

Anna-Jonesboro endured a rare losing year in 2019. Coach Brett Detering replaced every starter on offense and defense, and the 3-6 record reflected the team’s lack of experience. Detering said the Wildcats started as many as six sophomores on both sides of the ball.

This spring, they will have one of the most experienced teams around, especially on offense. They have 10 returning players who picked up at least one start, including four offensive linemen and two quarterbacks.

A-J will be one of the biggest teams around. Every lineman weighs at least 200 pounds and nine check in at 265 pounds or bigger. It should be able to play Detering’s preferred power football to the hilt.

“Of course, we also play Carterville, Mount Carmel and Du Quoin the first three games,” Detering said. “It’s a challenging schedule, but hopefully we’ll be ready and play well. It’s great that we’re going to have a season.”

Sparta enters its last season in the conference — it’s joining the Cahokia Conference in July — with just four returning starters under first-year coach Kyle Gerlach. The Bulldogs are also struggling with a lack of numbers, which has been a recurring problem.