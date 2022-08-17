Prep Football | Season Previews: South Seven Conference teams prepare for kick off

Half of the six football teams from the South Seven Conference shared the league’s coveted championship title last season, albeit with some asterisks attached.

Marion, Carbondale and Cahokia all finished with 4-1 records, although Cahokia’s lone loss was a controversial forfeit to Carbondale, which allowed Marion to share the title with its one loss coming to the Comanches.

So with a new season upon us, one that will be the last for the Althoff Crusaders and features a familiar face back on the sideline, here’s a quick look at each team before a new set of storylines unfold.

Althoff Crusaders

It’s indeed the final season in the South Seven for the Catholic school from Belleville, which will leave the league with five schools and lots of questions and scheduling concerns to address moving forward.

The Crusaders went 3-6 last fall after going winless in the six-game spring season, which were both guided by new head coach Austin Frazier.

“The South Seven is going to be pretty solid this year,” Frazier said, “but we feel confident we'll be ready to compete with anyone on our schedule.”

Althoff brings back a strong senior running back in Malik Nave, who earned a weekly award from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after his team’s win over Mount Vernon last season.

Other returning starters include seniors Lucious Dones (WR/DB), Grant Hoffman (TE/LB), Andrew Lyke (WR/LB), Elijah Love (WR/DB) and lineman Chris Hobson, as well as junior lineman Jvonta Mosby.

“We have a lot of players returning that have been in our system now for the third year,” Frazier said. “We are excited to see them reap the rewards of all their hard work.”

Among the team’s newcomers to watch are junior quarterback Braylon Grayson and wide receiver Taylor Powell, linebacker Luke Gundlach and lineman Christopher Jenkins.

“We don't have a ton of depth, but we have more than any time in my tenure as head coach,” Frazier said. “We started with 23 kids in the entire program in that spring season and now expect to field 50. The excitement around playing football has me more excited than anything.”

Cahokia Comanches

Cahokia’s first season under new head coach Orlando Gooden started with three tough losses to bigger schools, but then the Comanches handed Marion a 30-8 loss, their only defeat until falling to Kankakee in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The forfeit to Carbondale the following week ultimately resulted in the trophy share after the Comanches drilled Centralia and Althoff and took their own forfeit from Mount Vernon.

A big postseason run seemed likely despite a 5-4 record but the Comanches were paired with powerhouse Rochester in the first round of the playoffs and suffered a 48-0 loss.

Five linemen are back from that team, starting with seniors Beyrlonte Shegog, Chase Crawford and Rizean Williams, joined by junior TraVion Brown and sophomore Jason Dowell.

The backfield also returns experience, first with quarterback Omarion Gooden and running back JoViono Howard, as well as senior wideouts Keshawn Lyons and Nicholas DeLoach.

A new name to circle on the roster is junior linebacker Kindrick Williams.

“I’m excited about how intelligent our team is,” Orlando Gooden said. “We expect to have an extended season well into November.”

Cahokia faces another tough schedule, like last season, starting with Alton and Homewood Flossmoor on the road and ending in Week 9 with a road game at O’Fallon.

“I believe that our first four games are just as tough as anybody’s,” said Gooden, whose conference opener is at Marion in Week 4. “We play 7A teams, 8A teams, state runner-ups, semifinalists. I believe we come out of those games a better team.”

Carbondale Terriers

Carbondale was in position to win the conference outright before falling at home to Marion, 41-8, in the final week of the league slate last season. The Terriers also had to face Kankakee in the playoffs and fell after making the long trip north in the first round to finish at 5-5.

Terriers head coach Bryan Lee has a major weapon in returning junior quarterback Brock Bowlby, who passed for over 2,000 yards and over 20 touchdowns last season. And two of his primary targets return in senior receivers Mason Bell and Chris Burnside.

Carbondale returns four experienced linemen with senior Javion Kizer, juniors Zane Williams and Harper Brown, and sophomore Owen Lee. Austin Dedecker is back as a running back and defensive back and Aiden Taylor (LB) and Malik Crane-Walker (DE) also return on defense.

“We really like the team we have this year,” Lee said. “We were young last year and it’s nice to have those guys with some more experience under their belts. Especially up front.

“Brock has a year of experience under his belt and has made tremendous gains this off-season. We lost a great running back in Gabe Hillard, but we have a really nice group of talented backs competing to take his spot and that competition has made us better and focused as a whole.”

Lee is especially pleased with his team’s depth, which was enhanced by having a normal summer program unlike the last two years, he said. That depth includes sophomore running backs Mozzy Graham and Tez Graham, who are also linebackers, junior tight end Henry Harsy, senior linemen Jace Clark and Jayden Wooley and edge speedster Dee Cawthorn.

“We have over 80 kids out for football this year and it has been fun to watch it develop,” Lee said. “We had a couple of really nice transfers, some basketball kids come out, and a couple of wrestlers join the team. It is a fun mix of all kinds of kids and I am anxious to see their hard work pay off.”

Centralia Orphans

With a senior quarterback, Carson Green, returning behind an All-South senior lineman, Jehchys Brown, the Orphans certainly have a nucleus to build around in Brad Goewey’s third year as head coach.

Three senior receivers are also back — Cam Newcomb, Jacob Brooks and Amir Johnson — as well as senior running back Marzeal Marshall and senior lineman Jaden Jones. Will Graham, a senior kicker, also returns and juniors Kyle Stinde and Elijah Johnson were all-conference picks as sophomores.

Juniors Daryle Jones (WR/DB), Cam Tomlianovich (TE/LB) and Cade Verble (OL/DT) also saw varsity time as sophomores on last year’s team that went 4-5.

“This year’s squad has had some good senior leadership,” Goewey said. “Jehchys Brown and Carson Green are both three-year starters that bring a lot of positive leadership. We have had a good positive spirit at practice and I believe our team understands that with our schedule they must prepare to be their best each week.”

Goewey gave a long list of newcomers to watch, including junior linemen Frank Basting, Skilar Nobles and Dakota Starr, junior linebacker and running back Landyn McDonal and junior receiver Jaylin Haskins. Sophomores expected to impress include Gavin Berry (OL/DL), Xavier Koch (WR/DB), Gavin Joliff (OL/DE), Keaton Morgan (RB/LB) and Nate LeCrone (WR/DB).

“What excites me the most about this year's team is the depth that we have,” Goewey said. “We have not had that in a while and I think it will allow us to stay more fresh out there and give us a better chance to compete.”

Marion Wildcats

When your only losses are to Cahokia and in the 5A quarterfinals to Kankakee, that’s a pretty good campaign. And expectations are sky high again this season for the high-powered Wildcats after going on that 10-2 run last fall.

Kerry Martin is back again to lead Marion’s football program, which is currently on a remarkable streak of making the playoffs for 16 straight seasons — would be 17 if not for 2020’s happenings — and shows no signs of slowing down.

Part of the expectations rest on the right arm of senior quarterback Evan Noelle, who passed for 2,566 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior. Noelle was given All-State honorable mention status for his efforts.

And while the Wildcats lost several huge names to graduation — like all-time receiving leader Venson Newsom (now at SIU), linebacker Deavon Margrum and do-it-all back Lukas Shrum — there are more pieces than just Noelle returning.

One of those is Brody Larson, who has played part-time quarterback and linebacker for two years, as well as tight end Talon Hance, running back Tommy Wiseman and linemen Maurice Marvin, Garrett Berendson, Eli Vickery and Jalen Elliot.

“Our goals are unchanged,” Martin said. “We want a winning season, a conference title and a playoff appearance, then we want to win playoff games. We’re relying on some new faces to fill some very good graduated players, but are optimistic about the season.”

Among the newcomers is running back Patrick Walker, who made the most of his chances at varsity last season and actually collected over 100 yards. Jordyn Beverly is expected to have a bigger role in the backfield and at linebacker, while Toxey Rudd moves into the linebacker corps as well.

Jaxon Lawrence is a newcomer at wide receiver, where the Wildcats were hit hard by graduation with the loss of not only Newsom but players like Walker Fox, Mason Gooch and Jake Bruce.

“I’m most excited about how the returning players will lead this season and watching some new players emerge,” Martin said. “Many of the starters this year played backup roles and now it’s their time to play.”

Mount Vernon Rams

A very familiar name and face returns to the sidelines at Mount Vernon as head coach Dan Mings rejoins the Rams for his 30th season overall.

Mount Vernon went winless last fall but had a close game against Taylorville in the opening week and lost just 14-7 against Centralia in Week 8.

“We’re hoping to close the gap,” Mings said. “We look to becoming competitive in the conference. We will be improved. On what scale, we don’t know. But we will give our best effort.”

Mings inherits six returning starters, including running backs Anthony Lash and Navontae Nesbit, linebackers Jahmeir Smith Henson and linemen Travis Sanders and R.J. King.

Newcomers to watch for the Rams include quarterback Peyton McMillan and defensive back Fischer Davis.

“They have been working great together and are a very tight-knit group,” Mings said. “They seem to be taking coaching well.”