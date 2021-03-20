Prep Football | Second-half surge lifts Herrin past Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Statistics don't always tell the whole story of how an athlete has performed.

Case in point, Cameron Evrard.

Although the junior quarterback for the Herrin Tigers only completed one pass for 12 yards and rushed for only 16 more on the day, it was the fact that he wanted the ball in his hands with the game on the line that impressed his teammates and coaches the most.

Facing a fourth down-and-one from the Red Devils' 5-yard-line, Evrard scored on a plunge up the middle to give Herrin a 14-13 advantage with 5 minutes left in the game. It was Herrin's first lead of the game.

Senior defensive back Maddox Yates later broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone from Ryan Finke with seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

"During the time out, I told Coach (Rod Sherrill) to let me run the sneak, and he said that's what they were planning on doing. So we ran it, and it worked out," said Evrard. "I went on no sound (signal). I raised up from my center and ran."

Herrin assistant coach Taylor Perry said the staff was confident in Evrard.

"Cam's one of the best athletes in Southern Illinois, I think. And in that situation, let him go get it."