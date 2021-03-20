Prep Football | Second-half surge lifts Herrin past Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Statistics don't always tell the whole story of how an athlete has performed.
Case in point, Cameron Evrard.
Although the junior quarterback for the Herrin Tigers only completed one pass for 12 yards and rushed for only 16 more on the day, it was the fact that he wanted the ball in his hands with the game on the line that impressed his teammates and coaches the most.
Facing a fourth down-and-one from the Red Devils' 5-yard-line, Evrard scored on a plunge up the middle to give Herrin a 14-13 advantage with 5 minutes left in the game. It was Herrin's first lead of the game.
Senior defensive back Maddox Yates later broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone from Ryan Finke with seconds remaining to preserve the victory.
"During the time out, I told Coach (Rod Sherrill) to let me run the sneak, and he said that's what they were planning on doing. So we ran it, and it worked out," said Evrard. "I went on no sound (signal). I raised up from my center and ran."
Herrin assistant coach Taylor Perry said the staff was confident in Evrard.
"Cam's one of the best athletes in Southern Illinois, I think. And in that situation, let him go get it."
While it was Evrard who scored the game-winner, it was sophomore running back Reese Billingsley who provided the bulk of the offense for Herrin on this day. Subbed into the game in the second half for senior fullback Billy Braid, Billingsley galloped for 75 yards, including the team's first touchdown, a four-yard run with five minutes to play in the third period and follow-up two-point conversion run.
"I told Reese after the game that this was one of the best first varsity games for a sophomore that I have ever seen," Perry said. "He played phenomenally. He just runs hard. He puts his head down. doesn't dance. He just runs hard. And in this offense, that's what we need — a guy that runs like a rocket, gets us four yards a play, and every now and then make a big play."
Perry said that holding the Red Devils scoreless in the second half was the biggest factor in the victory.
"Defense definitely won the game. There's no question," he said. "Our offense was very sloppy in the first half, which we kind of expected with a triple option. The defense saved us. If we play that way every week, we're going to be in every game."
Perry said the win will do wonders for the team's confidence.
"Anytime you've got a coaching change, getting an early win definitely helps them (the players) trust the process. So, it's big in that regard. We're happy to finally play after a year and a half holdout. A win here is big."
Murphysboro took advantage of a Justin Hunter interception to score on a 9-yard run by Ethan Finke with 3:12 left in the opening period. The point-after-kick was good by Payton Austin for a 7-0 lead.
The Red Devils upped the lead to 13-0 on a 52-yard run by Calvon Clemons at the 5:20 mark of the second period. The point-after-kick failed as the holder was tackled in the backfield.
Herrin had the ball inside Murphysboro's 20 only once in the first half and turned the ball over on downs.
"We won the first half and they won the second half," said Red Devils head coach Gary Carter when summing up the defeat. "They put a lot of (defensive) pressure on us and that makes a quarterback not look very good at times. But it's not just the quarterback. It's the receivers running the right routes, guys blocking the right guys. When there's a blitz, you have to find something to run to make them pay."
Carter added that Murphysboro is a young team.
"We have a lot of sophomores playing. It's just one of those things where we've got to improve week by week. Hopefully, we're not the same team next week that we are now," he said.
Now 1-0, Herrin will play host to Massac County at 1 p.m. Saturday. Murphysboro-Elverado will travel to West Frankfort Friday.