Prep Football | Sesser-Valier defeats Central A&M

Sesser-Valier led 15-12 midway through the second quarter in what looked to be an offensive shootout with Moweaqua-Central A&M in first round action of the Class 1A football playoffs at Carroll Kelly Field Saturday afternoon in Sesser.

But the Red Devils would close out the game in dominating fashion, scoring 34 unanswered points to knock off the Raiders 49-12 who simply had no answer for the home team’s athleticism.

“We give smaller schools problems with the number of athletes that we have,” said Red Devils’ coach John Shadowens. “We have some good athletes this year and it’s kind of an aberration for a 1A school to have as many athletes as we do. But the execution of the kids today is what made the difference. Central A&M is a fine football team and a fine program, but our kids executed today and got the job done.”

For their efforts, No. 7 Sesser-Valier (8-2) will travel to No. 2 Camp Point (10-0) for the second round. The Panthers knocked off Dupo 66-0 Saturday.

“We have all kids of respect for Camp Point and coach (Brad) Dixon,” Shadowens said. “They haven’t even been challenged this year, they’ve blown out everybody. We hope we can go up there and play with them, so we’ll give it heck in practice and we’ll find out.”

The Red Devils gave Central A&M all kinds of heck Saturday on both sides of the ball. Sesser-Valier rushed for 363 yards and passed for another 98 while the defense shut the door in the final two-and-a-half quarters, forcing three turnovers in the game.

“We came out with some fire and did our best,” said senior quarterback Carson Hoffard, who rushed for a TD and tossed three scoring passes. “Our coaches did a great job of putting us in positions to score. We had a few plays that went off and that was great.”

Senior running back Brock Chelf went off for Sesser-Valier, ending with 212 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Chelf rushed 10 times for 176 yards, his longest carry was a 74-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“Our offense was clicking today,” Chelf said. “The blocks were perfect, the backs were running good, and Carson was throwing dimes. Our teamwork came together and we showed out today. We didn’t expect to win this big, but our hard work this week paid off on the field.”

Gabe Gunter rushed seven times for 80 yards for the Red Devils, including a scoring run of 47. Hoffard added 75 yards rushing on seven attempts as Dezmond Malone had five carries for 32 yards. Wyatt Loucks caught three passes for 62 yards, including touchdown snags of 13 and 24 yards.

“With the first couple of drives they had we thought it was going to be a high-scoring game,” said Shadowens. “But as our kids got used to their speed and what they were doing it got better. Coach (Mike) Rude (co-head coach and defensive coordinator) was saying all week that he wasn’t sure if our defense could stop them.

“We were able to stop them and score, so we’ll take it.”