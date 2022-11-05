Prep Football | Sesser-Valier falls at Camp Point

Despite a yeoman effort from the Red Devil defense, Camp Point Central led 12-0 at the half and scored 12 more points in the second half to eliminate Sesser-Valier-Waltonville, 24-0, in the second round of the IHSA 1A football playoffs Saturday afternoon played at Camp Point.

“We lost to a great team,” said SVW coach John Shadowens. “They were everything as advertised. They were just as physical as Johnston City and Carmi were with us. Defensively they were the best we’ve seen this year. I’m very proud of our kids. I don’t want to make excuses, but the wind was blowing a gale out of the south. It was unreal. I’ve only coached in one other game as windy as this one. Unless you can run the football like Camp Point can it takes you out of what you want to do. We had to mix it up, but when you are going against the wind you can’t do that, so our kids were behind the eight-ball - not taking anything away from Camp Point. They took advantage of the situation and played great football. The better team won today.”

The Panthers remained undefeated with its 11th straight win while the Red Devils finished with an 8-3 record. Camp Point advanced to the third round and will play Greenville-Northwestern.

“We won the toss to open the game and we took the wind,” Shadowens said. “At Maroa a few years back we were in the same kind of conditions and they taught me a lesson. They took the wind and gave us the ball to start both halves and we couldn’t get out of our own end it was blowing so hard. I believe the gusts were 40 mph and Coach Rude and I decided even though they got the ball both halves, we needed to go see if we could pin them deep and it paid off. We pinned them down on the one, but we couldn’t hold them.”

The first half was mostly played on the Sesser-Valier-Waltonville side of the field except for the first four plays.

The Red Devils defense was superlative in the first quarter, turning ball back to the offense on the first drive stopping a 4th-and-7 at the Sesser 11. The drive started on the Panthers one and it got off with a bang with a 30-yard gain, a 15-yard gain and a 16-yard gain.

“Our defense played well most of the day,” Shadowens said. “They were a bright spot. We just couldn’t get anything going on offense. It was a combination of a lot of things, but it was just one of those days.”

Following a Red Devils punt, the defense again stopped a drive on 4th-and-2 at the Sesser 27. However, two plays later Hoffard fumbled and the Panthers took over at the Sesser 30.

But the defense was more than up to the task, forcing a fumble less than a minute later to give it back to the offense at their own 28. The Panther defense was stout, forcing a punt into a stiff wind and Gavin Dressler’s kick was stopped cold going nowhere to hand the ball back at the 26.

Mixing a 13-yard pass with the ground game, the Panthers drove the 26 yards on nine plays with Isaac Genenbacher scoring from the one. The two-point conversion was stopped, leaving Camp Point with a 6-0 lead with 7:39 remaining in the half.

The Red Devils got their first down on its next series on a 14-yard pass from Hoffard to Gabe Gunter, but a 13-yard loss on a fumble by Brock Shelf on the next and a fumble by Hoffard two plays later that wasn’t recovered gave the ball back to the Panthers at the Sesser 29 with 4:42 remaining.

Camp Point needed just two plays for Genenbacher to run around left end for the 30-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion again failed and the Panthers held a 12-0 lead with 4:30 remaining. The score remained 12-0 at the half.

The Panthers took the second half kick-off and methodically drove 80 yards on 13 plays, of which 12 were runs, taking 7:27 off the clock with Drew Paben scoring from the nine. The two-point conversion failed a third time and the Panthers upped their lead to 18-0 with 4:33 left in the third quarter.

Kicking into the wind, the Panthers tried a squib kick that bounced before hitting a Red Devil player, allowing the Panthers to recover at the Sesser 37. Two minutes and six plays later, Genenbacher scored from the 19. The two-point conversion was stopped short for the fourth time and Camp Point upped its lead to 24-0 with 2:33 remaining in the third.

“I take my hat off to these seniors,” Shadowens said. “Sixteen wins in the last two years and a couple of playoff wins. I’m awfully proud of what these kids accomplished this year and the character they showed.”