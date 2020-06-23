Prep Football | Sherrill has high expectations in first season as Herrin coach

Herrin’s football team is set to return 18 players from last year’s team with 13 being seniors. A big group of those kids also play for the Tigers basketball team, which has helped form a sense of brotherhood in the locker room according to incoming junior Landon Bolen.

Bolen blossomed as a key role player for the Tigers basketball team in his sophomore season under head coach Sayler Shurtz. Bolen and Shurtz have since teamed up to begin agility training in order to prepare Bolen for a quarterback competition during fall tryouts. Also, set to compete under center is senior Maddox Yates and junior Keagan St. Peter.

Standing at 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, Bolen shared why he decided now is the best time for him to join Herrin’s football team.

“I used to always be on the fence about playing football because I care about basketball so much and I never wanted to risk any sort of injury,” said Bolen. “I’m very confident in my abilities and look forward to seeing how the competition unfolds because obviously the other two guys are going to give it their best shot.”

Bolen is also ready to step into a defensive role if that’s what Sherrill asks of him. The defensive position Bolen felt he’d best fit was linebacker, which has also been referred to as the “quarterback” position on defense.