Prep Football | South Seven conference searching for opponents following Belleville Althoff Catholic departure

CARBONDALE — It's never easy being an athletic director. So many stops and starts with schedules. It's like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole sometimes (or is it round peg into a square hole?).

The absolute worst time of the year for them is unquestionably the spring when the outdoor sports get underway. Inconsistent weather frequently forces cancellations of baseball, softball, and some track contests. That leads to a wild search for available dates that match both teams, and the additional search for the availability of umpires.

No sure thing, these days.

And then there are unforeseen obstacles to contend with like schools leaving the conference, creating yet another set of problems to solve altogether.

Carbondale Athletic Director Gwen Poore said Tuesday she is still dealing with the fallout of Belleville Althoff Catholic's decision to leave the South Seven at the end of this school year after a 30-year run.

"We still have an opening in Week 7 of our football season next year," she said. "Herrin has agreed to play us eventually in that slot, but they are under contract for the next two years with Fairbury (Prairie Central), so unless something changes with that contract, we won't be able to add Herrin until 2025."

Poore said she has tried for months to find a Week 7 opponent for next fall.

"I'm even looking at Kentucky schools right now. Everything is on the table."

Poore said Carbondale already had Granite City on the football schedule where other South Seven schools had not. She said she likes the idea of adding Collinsville at least on a temporary basis. The Kahoks replace the Waterloo Bulldogs on the Terriers schedule.

"And then in two years, it will be a conference decision on whether they (Granite City and Collinsville) join our conference in football," she said. "By then, who knows? There may be someone else who wants to join the conference."

HOOP TALK

Poore said the eight-team field has been set for the Christmas holiday tournament (Dec. 27-29) co-hosted by Carbondale and Marion. The new addition is Overton, Tennessee, replacing Du Quoin. Other schools competing are: Marion (Arkansas), Springfield Southeast, Paducah Tilghman, Jacksonville, Cairo, Marion (Illinois) and Carbondale.

The Terriers will host the finals this year. The teams will be seeded for pairings purposes later this month.