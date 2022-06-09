Prep Football | Southern Illinois All-Star Game returns after two-year hiatus

On Friday night at Carbondale’s Frank Bleyer Field, the Southern Illinois All-Star football game will take place for the first time since 2019.

The game was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was once again canceled last year due to the late start to the season and the resulting shuffling of other sports schedules. The two-year hiatus has increased excitement among the coaches and has made this year’s All-Stars even more excited to get on the field one more time.

“I hope they appreciate that we’re back on the field having this game,” Hall of Fame coach Mike Rude said. “I talked to one of our ex-players today in the weight room and he was always disappointed – his two brothers got to play in the game and he didn’t. If you think it doesn’t affect kids, it does. The seniors did look forward to this All-Star Game.”

The game will follow the format set up in 2017 of trying to create the most balanced split of rosters, resulting in a game that will see former rivals line up next to each other, but also will see some carry over of in-season rivalries.

The Red Team features players from Carbondale, Herrin, Murphysboro, Du Quoin, Chester, Nashville, Carmi-White County, Johnston City, West Frankfort and Eldorado. The Blue Team is comprised of players from Marion, Benton, Massac County, Carterville, Fairfield, Sparta, Harrisburg and Anna-Jonesboro.

“It gives these guys a chance to play with some guys they’d play against for four years and for some other guys, with how the split works, you might be going against the same guys one more time. The kids seem to be really excited about it,” Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering said. “When you finish your football career in November and have a chance to play one more game, a lot of the guys are looking forward to it. For us, I can’t speak for the other side, but there’s been a lot of energy for the kids in practice. They’re just amped up about having a chance to play one more time.”

The All-Star format gives kids a chance to get closer to rivals that they otherwise wouldn’t have – although that divide has shrunk as social media and travel ball in other sports have continued to grow. However, it still can give good perspective within the context of football.

“There’s some familiarity with these kids but there’s some kids that they’ve never had contact with that now you’re maybe playing next to,” Detering said. “When you’re doing your job and are dependent on him doing his, that’s a neat way to form a connection that they wouldn’t normally get if they weren’t playing in this game.”

It’s also important for the coaches, as Rude reflected on a story from when he coached at Marion and had a rivalry with Herrin and had a couple of Tigers on his All-Star squad in 1985.

“I disliked those kids tremendously, even though I didn’t know them. Well, I had them four days of practice and after every practice, they sat and talked to me and I’ve always said that if I had to be in a fox hole, I’d want those two kids with me,” he said. “You coach against kids and you don’t get to know them and then you work with them for four days and my gosh, they’re super kids.”

More than anything, Friday’s game gives these outgoing seniors one more chance to play the game they love. With many not going on to play at the next level, Carbondale will be where their football career ends.

“When they take those pads off at 9:30 or 10, it’s done, it’s over,” Rude said. “I always tell kids – even in my 40s, I could go out and play a 3-on-3 pick-up basketball game on a Sunday. I could play slow pitch softball. I ran in a couple of track meets when I was in my 40s. Football is totally different. When it’s done, it’s done. You don’t go out on a Sunday and put on a helmet and shoulder pads. It’s over. I think that’s why this game is so important to them. It’s one more chance.”

Detering echoed that sentiment.

“A lot of guys talk about getting into coaching because once your career is over, you want to stay connected to the game,” he said. “Most people who played high school football will tell you they wish they had one more chance to go back out there. Well, these kids are getting that one more chance to play.”

Maybe that’s why this game is so important not just to the kids who will lace up their cleats on Friday, but to the coaches who will be on the sidelines.

“You’ve got kids driving up from Metropolis four times with gas costing $5.60. Kids coming in from Anna-Jonesboro or kids from Chester going to Johnston City. The kids want to play in this game, otherwise they wouldn’t be doing that,” Rude said. “I always tell these kids – if we don’t have them, we don’t have the game. If the kids didn’t want to play, no matter how bad we as coaches want the game, we couldn’t do it. So I tip my hat to the kids and I definitely tip my hat to the coaches.”

Kickoff for the Southern Illinois All-Star Game will be at 7 p.m. at Carbondale’s Frank Bleyer Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0