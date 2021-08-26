Prep Football | Terriers, Red Devils resume rivalry

One of the biggest casualties of the truncated 2021 spring football season was the Carbondale-Murphysboro rivalry.
Because schools were only allowed to play six games, which they chose to use on conference opponents, it just didn’t work out for the teams to play.
But with a normal season in the plans, at least for now, the Terriers and Red Devils will get together for the 103rd time Friday night at Bencini Field. Kickoff time has been moved back to 7:30 p.m. in an attempt to minimize the heat’s impact on the game.
For Murphysboro coach Gary Carter, the game represents a chance to see what his mostly inexperienced team can do against another opponent.
“We’re tired of practicing against ourselves,” he said. “We have some young kids and question marks that we have to get answers for. Whether we win or lose this game, it’s not the end of the season.
“We’re not putting all our marbles on one game, but this is Carbondale and it’s a rivalry game, so there are a lot of people who are excited about it. We know this is a very meaningful game for a lot of people.”
In recent years, Carbondale has emerged from this game with the win. The Terriers’ come-from-behind 32-29 victory in 2019 marked their fourth consecutive victory and their ninth in the last 11 meetings. They own a 57-43-2 series advantage.
That game was the start of a memorable season for both teams. Carbondale ended 8-2, sharing the South Seven Conference title with Cahokia and Marion. The Red Devils split the SIRR Ohio title with Benton, routing them head-to-head in Week 8, and advanced to the state championship game for the first time before losing to Richmond-Burton for the 4A crown.
Which is why Carter subscribes to the theory that his team’s season shouldn’t be dictated by the outcome of this game.
“We’re trying to get ready for the conference,” he said. “It’s the most important game right now because it’s the game we’re playing this week.”
Aside from the heat that will likely impact both teams at some point, the big storyline figures to be each squad’s new quarterback. The Terriers must replace two-year starter Darius Ragland, who was capable of winning a game with either his arm or legs, while Murphysboro lost Ryan Finke to graduation.
Sophomore Brock Bowlby, the younger brother of Will Bowlby, a leader on the last two teams as a linebacker, is the new QB1 at Carbondale.
“He looks like a prototypical quarterback,” Terriers coach Bryan Lee said. “He’s 6-3, 6-4 with some intangible things working for him. For whatever reason, he can slow the game down a bit. Who knows what that will look like on Friday night, but he can run and throw, and we’re excited about it.”
Bowlby’s biggest advantage might be the people around him. With Demarcus Funchess and Lamark Threadgill to catch the ball, and Gabe Hillard to run it, all Bowlby might have to do is keep the car between the lines and get the ball to his playmakers.
Hillard should be one of the best running backs in Southern Illinois, while Funchess and Threadgill are proven commodities on the perimeter.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have decided on Drew Caldwell as their new quarterback. Carter is enthusiastic about Caldwell’s ability to throw the ball and his grasp of game management, always a key aspect of running Murphysboro’s Wing-T attack.
Lee said regardless of the personnel, playing the Red Devils to start the year presents a difficult test.
“We specialize in film study and prep and you can’t do that in Week 1,” he said. “They do a good job with what they do, because they played for a state championship in 2019. It’s up to us to stop it.”