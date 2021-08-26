Prep Football | Terriers, Red Devils resume rivalry

One of the biggest casualties of the truncated 2021 spring football season was the Carbondale-Murphysboro rivalry.

Because schools were only allowed to play six games, which they chose to use on conference opponents, it just didn’t work out for the teams to play.

But with a normal season in the plans, at least for now, the Terriers and Red Devils will get together for the 103rd time Friday night at Bencini Field. Kickoff time has been moved back to 7:30 p.m. in an attempt to minimize the heat’s impact on the game.

For Murphysboro coach Gary Carter, the game represents a chance to see what his mostly inexperienced team can do against another opponent.

“We’re tired of practicing against ourselves,” he said. “We have some young kids and question marks that we have to get answers for. Whether we win or lose this game, it’s not the end of the season.

“We’re not putting all our marbles on one game, but this is Carbondale and it’s a rivalry game, so there are a lot of people who are excited about it. We know this is a very meaningful game for a lot of people.”