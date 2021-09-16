Prep Football | Throw out records for Marion, Cahokia

There are certain things in life one can guarantee will happen.

Politicians will lie. The cute blonde walking the puppy down the street will always get heads to turn. And Marion and Cahokia will produce a football game that goes down to the last play.

“It’s just crazy and it’s what you get,” Wildcats coach Kerry Martin said. “It’s a slugfest to the final play and I feel like if we’re going to win, it’s going to be a tough, physical match. You’re going to have to get down and dirty to beat them.”

Making matters tougher for Marion (3-0), which enters its South Seven Conference opener as the No. 4 ranked team in Class 5A, is that it’s facing a truly desperate opponent Friday night in the metro-east. The Comanches are 0-3, meaning they’ll have to win five of the last six games to make the playoffs.

Adherents of the Bill Parcells theory that a team is what its record says it is might want to rethink that notion when it comes to Cahokia. Its losses include a 30-28 heartbreaker at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, a 21-6 decision against Class 8A power Homewood-Flossmoor and a 42-36 overtime gutpunch Saturday at Johnson Central, KY.

Martin says the Comanches are the best team his squad has seen.

“They have battled three really good programs and are just a few points away from being 2-1 or 3-0,” he said. “They have been in all three games.”

So don’t be shocked if the Wildcats and Cahokia are locked in another barnburner like the ones of the last three years. In 2018, the Comanches returned an interception the length of the field to secure a 24-14 win at Marion.

In 2019, the Wildcats avenged that result with a dramatic late drive and a touchdown in the last 10 seconds. And in late March, Hunter Simmons threw the winning touchdown pass to Walker Fox with 2.1 seconds left to nip Cahokia 22-21, the closest game in Marion’s 6-0 spring season.

According to Martin, these teams had acquired a patent for close games long before the last three years.

“We were rebuilding my first year (at Marion) and they beat us in the last two minutes,” he said. “My second year, we had an extra-point kick in overtime for the win and missed it. They beat us in double overtime.

“Go back to 2015, 16, 17, we beat them late in every game. You can throw out the records.”

What you can’t throw out is what the Wildcats have done in the first three games, which is a heck of a lot. Their offense is averaging 50.7 points per game, while the defense is doing enough to keep games from becoming shootouts.

Junior quarterback Evan Noelle has replaced Simmons with no drop-off at all. In the rout of Highland, Noelle completed 20 of 28 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Noelle has connected on better than 75 percent of his throws through three games.

Then there’s senior running back Lukas Shrum, who gashed Highland for 248 yards on just 18 carries. None of that would be possible without a big offensive line that’s creating creases in the ground game and giving Noelle time to find the likes of Fox, Venson Newsom and Jake Bruce downfield.

“We’re winning up front, not turning the ball over and not committing many penalties,” Martin said. “You can give yourself a chance in every game by doing those things.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.