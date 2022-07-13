Prep Football | Thursday Night Lights provide proving ground for local teams

PADUCAH — While “Thursday Night Lights” in the summer might not be as glamorous sounding as “Friday Night Lights” in the fall, at McCracken County High School on Thursday night, the foundations for Fridays will be laid under the lights.

The Mustangs host a massive 7-on-7 tournament that brings in teams from a number of bordering states – including Carterville, Eldorado and Massac County from the Southern Illinois region.

And while winning that tournament’s championship won’t be at the front of the coaches’ and players’ minds, it’s still hard to take the competitiveness out of a football locker room.

“The kids like the competitiveness of it. For coaches, maybe if you’re more of a spread out team, there’s some more direct connections with what you want to happen on Friday nights,” Eldorado coach Joe Clark explained. “We went last year. It’s hard for us to compete completely, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But our kids like going and they just like the competitive nature of it. It’s football in the summertime.”

The Eagles’ run-first game doesn’t particularly gel well with the 7-on-7 game, but there are takeaways Clark and his coaching staff can glean from these performances and getting to see how different teams run their offenses allows his defense to be more prepared when the fall rolls around.

“When you combine what 7-on-7 already helps you with and the kids enjoy it, that’s why we like doing it,” he said. “You’re trying to win, there’s competitive coaches and players and that’s good, but we try to keep things in perspective and just trying to piece that puzzle together to be competitive when it counts.”

The MCHS tournament is broken up into two days with the “Small School” Tournament being played on Thursday and the larger school tournament on Friday, which will feature Mount Vernon. The games begin with pool play at 5 p.m. and bracket play starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until around midnight.

“It’s an awesome facility,” Carterville coach Brett Diel said. “It’s just a cool atmosphere and then you get to bracket play and it’s game on. There’s teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Indiana – it’s well represented and we’ll get a really good idea of what we’re made of.”

The Lions will be missing some players who had prior summer engagements, but Diel is turning that into a positive to work on his team’s depth. That depth is obviously important when the season starts, but is even more important in the 7-on-7 tournament because of the long day – which factors into how he and his coaching staff approaches the day.

“We’ve got three pool play games and how we’ll treat that, based on prior experience down there, we’ll do a lot of subbing in that and make sure a lot of our guys get in. In bracket play, that’s where we’ll try to get a lot of our potentially first guys out there and try to win those games a little bit more than we might in the pool play,” he said. “We’ve got to conserve energy. We played a game last year that started at 11 p.m. That’s the whole point of this thing; it’s like a Midnight Madness type thing. We have to make sure we don’t empty our tank at 6 p.m. in pool play.”

But when the players and coaches load up into the bus to come back home at the end of the day, it’s still all about getting better for when August and September roll around. And just because 7-on-7 doesn’t look like fall football, it doesn’t mean there’s not important foundational pieces to be laid on that field Thursday night.

“My number one goal down there is to find one DB that I think we’re short and to find depth pieces at receiver and safety,” Diel explained. “If I can find those things in competition – find guys I feel good about – it’s a win.”