Prep Football | To overcome Nashville, Anna-Jonesboro must limit big plays

It’s been 147 days since the last football game was played between Anna-Jonesboro and Nashville.

Under the Friday night lights last spring, the Hornets went on the road to dominate Anna-Jonesboro in a 49-19 final score that clinched Nashville its first SIRR-Mississippi conference championship outright since 1998.

Wildcats head coach Brett Detering remembers the loss like it was yesterday. Former Hornets quarterback Cole Malawy had 364 passing yards with one SportsCenter worthy pitch and catch to Isaac Turner — Nashville’s top receiver this fall — on a 41-yard completion that the 6-foot-2 wideout reeled in one-handed despite blanket coverage by cornerback Nathan Plott.

“The dude catches everything,” Detering credited Turner. “He was an All-State receiver last year and you have to give Coach (Stephen) Kozuszek a lot of credit. They move him around on both sides, in the slot, and get him the ball on jet sweeps. It’s challenging for a defense to blanket him because even if they run the same formation three plays in a row, he can line up in different spots.”

Turner is just one piece to Nashville’s puzzle. Running the offense is junior quarterback Kolten Gajewski with an assortment of weapons including senior running back Connor Gladson as the power threat in the backfield.

The Hornets (2-1) improved their offense to 31 points a game with a 42-8 victory over Wesclin in Week 3. It was an important win for Kozuszek’s club after defeating Johnston City in the season opener before falling to Freeburg in Week 2, 26-21.

“It was good to be tested Week 1 against Johnston City,” said Kozuszek. We were pretty happy with how we competed in that game. However, we were really disappointed with our lack of discipline against Freeburg in Week 2. Our biggest focus (against Wesclin) was being sharper mentally. Most of our mistakes Week 2 were all things that were preventable if we would have had better focus mentally.”

Also entering the week with a 2-1 record, Detering noted that big plays have been the Achilles heel to his offense and defense early on. The Wildcats narrowly escaped last week with a 28-27 victory over Massac County after defeating West Frankfort in the season opener, but then returned to .500 after a 27-7 home loss to Murphysboro in Week 2.

Anna-Jonesboro’s defense allowed an eye-popping 297 rushing yards to the Red Devils in Week 2, and it was the big plays that hurt them. Murphysboro’s Calvon Clemons broke off two second half touchdown runs that totaled 135 yards; Detering knows chunk plays are Nashville’s specialty.

“Our conference has some really good teams year in and year out with really good coaches,” said Detering. “We’ve made mistakes early on in the year that resulted in big plays for the other team and that’s going to be a challenge against Nashville’s playmakers. They have a couple guys on that offensive line returning as three-year starters, a 6-5 quarterback that picks up two additional yards just by falling forward on his runs, and a defense that returns a lot of guys from last year’s team.”

When asked how Nashville wins this game, Kozuszek’s response was plain and simple: “We cannot allow A-J to control the clock.” The coach highlighted the Wildcats’ option running game that, when run efficiently, can melt the clock and limit possessions for even the best offenses.

“Ideally we could jump out to a two-score lead and get them out of their comfort zone,” said Kozuszek. “The longer the game stays tight, and they can play for 3rd, 4th and short, the more the game plays in their favor.”

Detering’s offense runs through a group of seniors, quarterback Gavin Osman and running back’s Barry Johnson and Josh Davis. There’s no secret to their formula, the Wildcats are a run-heavy offense that will likely finish the game around 40 rush attempts and single digit pass attempts.

“That’s how we traditionally win games,” said Detering. “We are a slow moving group of people that we have to grind out yardage and long drives. We know the other team is going to have better athletes than what we have as far as speed goes... and that’s okay, we embrace it.”

