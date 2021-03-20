Prep Football | Transfer Simmons leads Marion past Carbondale in season opener

CARBONDALE — It was nearly 17 months since Hunter Simmons had played in an actual game.
“You get under the lights, you get a tingly feeling,” he said.
If Friday night’s South Seven Conference season opener at Carbondale is any indication, Marion’s opponents this spring might get a feeling more akin to dread.
The Mount Vernon transfer lived up to all the hype and then some, throwing for 386 yards and two scores while running for a third touchdown as the Wildcats devoured the Terriers 65-28 at Bleyer Field.
In completing 23 of 38 passes with an interception, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Simmons displayed a right arm disguised as a howitzer. His first throw, a 39-yard completion to Venson Newsom off a three-step drop, was the type of throw few high school quarterbacks can make.
Aside from two bad decisions — a throw over the middle into double coverage in the second quarter and a telegraphed pass in the third quarter that Darius Ragland pilfered — Simmons was nearly flawless in his Marion debut.
“There were times tonight I looked really smart,” grinned Wildcats coach Kerry Martin.
In his 120th career win over 16 years at Marion, Martin has tutored his share of excellent quarterbacks. But based on his first game, Simmons doesn’t have to take a back seat to many of them. In addition to great arm strength, Simmons also possesses touch and is just mobile enough to create plays with his feet when required.
Among his 46 yards on seven carries was a 14-yard touchdown on a read option late in the third quarter that was one of a whopping nine scores between the teams in the final 13:25.
“It was everything I could have hoped for and more,” Simmons said.
The most important thing to Martin is how quickly Simmons’ new teammates took to him. Martin said that multiple players willingly changed positions to accommodate the new kid on the block. That included the presumptive QB1, senior Chase Isbell, who backed up Lucas Will in 2019.
Isbell is now the Wildcats’ top running back, pounding out 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“He was the top quarterback coming back off our depth chart,” Martin said. “The way he handled this situation is a trademark of successful teams. He moved to help our team.”
Opponents are going to be in the problem all spring against this offense. Play extra defensive backs and Marion can gash you with the running game. Go with a more traditional defense and you risk being toasted by Newsom, who hauled in nine passes for a whopping 195 yards,
Six other players caught Simmons passes, including Tommy Wiseman, who came out of the backfield on a wheel route that Simmons threw perfectly for a 12-yard scoring strike at the 1:25 mark of the third quarter.
Defensively, the Wildcats permitted just 240 yards and 13 first downs, a decent chunk of that occurring in garbage time, to an opponent with plenty of skill. They intercepted Ragland three times and stoned Carbondale twice early in the third quarter when it started from the plus side of midfield after forcing turnovers.
And the scary thing is that the Wildcats can get better. They committed three turnovers and drew nine penalties for 55 yards. Their special teams coughed up 66 and 78-yard kickoff returns, the second going for a touchdown from DeMarcus Funchess with 5.6 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We have things to clean up,” Martin said.
Before joining his teammates for the short bus ride home, Simmons reflected on his successful introduction to Marion football.
“After all the preparation and all the time off, it was great to play well,” he said.