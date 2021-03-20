Prep Football | Transfer Simmons leads Marion past Carbondale in season opener

Among his 46 yards on seven carries was a 14-yard touchdown on a read option late in the third quarter that was one of a whopping nine scores between the teams in the final 13:25.

“It was everything I could have hoped for and more,” Simmons said.

The most important thing to Martin is how quickly Simmons’ new teammates took to him. Martin said that multiple players willingly changed positions to accommodate the new kid on the block. That included the presumptive QB1, senior Chase Isbell, who backed up Lucas Will in 2019.

Isbell is now the Wildcats’ top running back, pounding out 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

“He was the top quarterback coming back off our depth chart,” Martin said. “The way he handled this situation is a trademark of successful teams. He moved to help our team.”

Opponents are going to be in the problem all spring against this offense. Play extra defensive backs and Marion can gash you with the running game. Go with a more traditional defense and you risk being toasted by Newsom, who hauled in nine passes for a whopping 195 yards,