Prep Football | Underdogs or not, SVW is ready for Fairfield

Where there’s a will there’s a way.
A mantra that the Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils are hoping can guide their football program towards a Week 2 upset over the Fairfield Mules at the Trainyard on Friday night.
“The kids always get their dander up for Fairfield,” S-V-W co-head coach John Shadowens said on Wednesday. “Being the underdogs, we feel we're playing Friday night's game with house money.”
Shadowens and his counterpart head coach, Mike Rude, understand a well-devised game plan can go a long way for the Red Devils to finally end Fairfield’s streak of 36 consecutive wins within the Black Diamond Conference.
S-V-W missed an opportunity against Fairfield last season working with a limited six-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means last week’s game film is the only raw footage both sides have to study.
The only caveat is S-V-W took a forfeit win over a Vienna-Goreville football program that shut down its fall varsity schedule due to low roster numbers. Both sides still played a junior varsity game with limited varsity action.
“Well, our starters did play a quarter, which is no match for their kids getting to play most of a game,” Shadowens said of Fairfield’s 52-8 Week 1 victory over Eldorado. “The one advantage that we have might be that we're healthier than we were in Week 1.”
When asked what S-V-W brings to the field, Fairfield head coach Justin Townsend noted he’s preparing for a team that is well coached and disciplined.
“Defensively, they will always be in the right spot and they always have athletes all over the field,” Townsend said on Thursday. “They are usually pretty balanced with the run and pass game and you have to account for a variety of offensive sets.
“Vienna-Goreville was obviously overmatched and I'm not sure S-V-W played all their guys. So I'm sure they got a little more from our film with Eldorado than what we got from their Week 1.”
If Marvel Studios were to cast Fairfield as a superhero, it’s likely Shadowens would nominate The Incredible Hulk.
“They're an absolute machine,” he said while highlighting Fairfield’s talent and size up front. “Like Coach Rude says, if you don't have a plan to slow down their super-power, you may as well not even get off the bus. Defensively, they're solid and aggressive, as usual. We did a poor job in 2019 against them and look forward to a chance to rectify that.”
Fairfield’s offensive and defensive line play in Week 1 impressed Townsend enough to call it ‘excellent’. Senior halfback Konnor Dagg took advantage of the running lanes to gash Eldorado’s defense for 103 rushing yards on only eight carries — an average just shy of 13 yards a pop.
The Mules’ passing game was led by junior Eric Rodgers in his first Varsity start at quarterback. Rodgers, who replaced Landon Zurliene from last season, threw for three touchdowns with two landing in the mits of senior wide receiver Camden Robbins.
“Our entire backfield performed really well,” said Townsend. “Dagg, Robbins and McGwire Taylor all ran physical and finished runs. I thought Rodgers had a great game running and throwing for his first start and Jay Mooring showed his ability to be pretty dynamic.”
Fairfield’s success isn’t being taken lightly by Shadowens, who said Townsend has his program at a level now where they're just re-loading.
Townsend said his team doesn’t pay attention to the conference win streak. Instead, they’re focused on returning more offensive lineman from last week and getting their timing down on both sides of the ball for a postseason run.
“We just try to focus on playing our best football week in and week out, the rest will take care of itself,” said Townsend.
As far as his players remaining humble during with success on the field, Townsend said it’s recent history that motivates his team.
“I think the way that the last year and half has gone, I feel athletes are just excited to be able to go out and compete each week,” he said. “It isn't a given anymore, and I think our players understand that, so we try to play every Friday like it might be our last Friday.”
618-351-5178