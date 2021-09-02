Prep Football | Underdogs or not, SVW is ready for Fairfield

The Mules’ passing game was led by junior Eric Rodgers in his first Varsity start at quarterback. Rodgers, who replaced Landon Zurliene from last season, threw for three touchdowns with two landing in the mits of senior wide receiver Camden Robbins.

“Our entire backfield performed really well,” said Townsend. “Dagg, Robbins and McGwire Taylor all ran physical and finished runs. I thought Rodgers had a great game running and throwing for his first start and Jay Mooring showed his ability to be pretty dynamic.”

Fairfield’s success isn’t being taken lightly by Shadowens, who said Townsend has his program at a level now where they're just re-loading.

Townsend said his team doesn’t pay attention to the conference win streak. Instead, they’re focused on returning more offensive lineman from last week and getting their timing down on both sides of the ball for a postseason run.

“We just try to focus on playing our best football week in and week out, the rest will take care of itself,” said Townsend.

As far as his players remaining humble during with success on the field, Townsend said it’s recent history that motivates his team.

“I think the way that the last year and half has gone, I feel athletes are just excited to be able to go out and compete each week,” he said. “It isn't a given anymore, and I think our players understand that, so we try to play every Friday like it might be our last Friday.”

