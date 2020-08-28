Prep Football | Unusual August for football coaches, players

“I can’t speak for everyone else, but it would mean a lot to our program to be able to play in the spring,” he said. “It’s going to be weird to play football in the spring, but if we stay diligent about wearing masks and follow the protocol, the opportunity will hopefully be there.”

Although Murphysboro suffered heavy graduation losses, it’s carrying a momentum into the season it’s never had. The Red Devils became the first team in school history to play for a state title, losing to Richmond-Burton on November 29 in the Class 4A finals.

That capped one of the best football seasons in recent Southern Illinois history. Nashville made a run to the 2A title game before losing, while Du Quoin toppled defending 3A champ Monticello in an ending for the ages in a first round clash.

Second-year Indians coach Derek Beard, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, noted in an email on Thursday that states around Illinois have gone ahead with their football season.

“I wonder how they are playing, myself,” he said. “If an athlete is exposed, do they have to sit? I’m happy they’re getting to play, but my main priority is the safety of our athletes.”