Prep Football | Week 1 Capsules

This Week's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. tonight unless noted otherwise)
Black Diamond Conference
Carmi-White County at Edwards County
Neither team made the postseason in 2019, with the Bulldogs missing on their chance in Week 9 when Hamilton County blew them out at home. The Lions are under new leadership as Russell Gerlach takes over for Joe Rivers.
Sesser-Valier at Eldorado
Both teams are coming off 5-5 campaigns in 2019 that featured one-and-dones in the playoffs. Most years, the winner of this game is the one that wins the physical battle up front. These are traditionally hard-hitting teams.
Vienna-Goreville at Johnston City
The Eagles have nowhere to go but up after an 0-9 2019 in which they were never in a game after halftime. The Indians have one of the state's top prospects in junior Austin Brown, who holds a plethora of FBS offers, mostly from Power 5 schools.
Fairfield at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Mules are prohibitive favorites in this game, as will be the case in every game they play this year. They’re looking to win their 30th straight BDC game. The Bearcats went 3-6 in 2019 and have improved, but will have a tough time in this one.
Hamilton County at Chester, 1 p.m. Saturday
It’s the beginning of the end for the Yellow Jackets’ stay in the BDC, as they are leaving for the Cahokia Conference in July. They are favored to beat the Foxes, who won their last three regular season games in 2019 to earn their first playoff berth in 13 years.
South Seven Conference
Centralia at Althoff
This will be the “New Coach Bowl.” The Orphans are now under the leadership of Brad Goewey, who’s trying to inject offense into a team that lacked punch in 2019. The Crusaders plan to spread things out on offense under Austin Frazier.
SIRR Mississippi
Anna-Jonesboro at Carterville, 1 p.m. Saturday
Two teams who feel they should be better get their first chance to prove it. The Wildcats are a run-first outfit with experience up front, while the Lions have one of the area’s best quarterbacks in Eli Downen. This is a good contrast in styles.
Sparta at Nashville, 1 p.m. Saturday
This will be the Hornets’ first game since the 2019 Class 2A championship game, when they outgained Newman Central Catholic but committed three turnovers in a 35-14 defeat. The Bulldogs have a new coach in Kyle Gerlach for their last year in the conference. They’re joining Chester in the Cahokia Conference in July.
SIRR Ohio
West Frankfort at Benton, 1 p.m. Saturday
One of the area’s great rivalry games opens this pandemic-shortened season. The Redbirds went 6-4 in 2019 but must now figure out life without Connor Eaton. The Rangers enjoyed a 9-2 2019 and return one of the area’s best quarterbacks in Keegan Glover.
Massac County at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Patriots snapped a 25-game losing streak in 2019 with an emphatic win over the Bulldogs. Massac County’s 1-8 mark could have been 4-5, with three losses by five points or less. Harrisburg is aiming to bounce back from an 0-8 2019.
Non-Conference
Mount Vernon at Salem
New Rams coach Greg Graves inherits a difficult situation. Mount Vernon went 0-9 in 2019 and has just three wins in three years. The Wildcats went 7-3 in 2019 and nearly won their first round playoff game at Benton before falling 8-7.
Williamsville at Du Quoin, 2 p.m. Saturday
Pinckneyville’s decision to drop varsity football this school year created an unexpected chance for revenge for the Indians. Their 9-2 2019 ended with a second round playoff loss to the Bullets, who went on to capture the Class 3A state title.