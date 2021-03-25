Prep Football | Week 2 Capsules

This Week's Capsules
(All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise)
Black Diamond Conference
Vienna-Goreville at Edwards County
The Lions gave Russell Gerlach a win in his first game as the team’s coach last week, edging Carmi-White County 12-8. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered a 40-0 shutout in their season opener at Johnston City and now face a marathon bus ride to Albion.
Chester at Johnston City
Two teams coming off shutout wins in Week 1 aim to keep their success going. The Yellow Jackets will be playing their second straight game at Davison Field, as they blanked Hamilton County on Saturday in a game moved from W.O. Smith Field due to field conditions. Can they neutralize Indians’ star Austin Brown?
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton at Sesser-Valier
The Bearcats drew the short straw Saturday with a season opener against Fairfield and fell 39-6, which is no disgrace considering the Mules’ considerable skill. Meanwhile, the Red Devils opened with a solid 18-8 win at Eldorado behind 162 yards and two scores from Jaden Lance.
Hamilton County at Eldorado
Both teams are trying to bounce back off Week 1 losses. The Foxes couldn’t get anything going against Chester, while the Eagles managed just 120 yards and seven first downs in their home loss against Sesser-Valier.
Fairfield at Carmi-White County, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Mules utilized their multitude of weapons nicely in last week’s opener at C-Z-R, giving them 30 consecutive BDC wins. The Bulldogs will have to come up with much more offensive punch to pull the upset than they displayed last week at Edwards County.
South Seven Conference
Althoff at Mount Vernon
This will be the conference opener for the Rams, which are coming off a 21-6 defeat at Salem in Week 1. As for the Crusaders, they were drilled 33-6 by Centralia last week, getting gashed for a spate of big plays in the running game.
Cahokia at Marion, 2 p.m. Saturday
When these teams play, it’s usually a good, tight game. The Wildcats won the last meeting in 2019 on a dramatic last-ditch drive, and gave the Comanches a lot to think about in last week’s 65-28 blowout of Carbondale. This will be Cahokia’s season opener.
SIRR Mississippi
Sparta at Du Quoin, 1 p.m. Saturday
Both teams gave up 64 points in losing their season opener. Neither one exactly eased into the spring, with the Bulldogs falling at Nashville and the Indians taking it on the chin against defending Class 3A champ Williamsville.
SIRR Ohio
Benton at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Bulldogs’ 22-12 win last week over Massac County enabled them to snap an 11-game losing streak, dating back to 2018. Now they step up in class with the Rangers in town. Benton’s 53-0 win over West Frankfort last week featured 398 yards and six TD passes from junior Keegan Glover.
Massac County at Herrin, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Tigers’ first game in Rod Sherrill’s second stint featured a comeback from a 13-0 deficit to win 14-13 at Murphysboro. Meanwhile, the Patriots couldn’t hold on to a 6-0 halftime lead last week at Harrisburg, giving up 22 second-half points.
Murphysboro at West Frankfort, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Red Devils had chances to win last week, even after falling behind in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t solve Herrin’s defense when it mattered. On the other hand, the Redbirds never really had a shot at Benton, and need to improve on both sides of the ball to have a chance in this one.