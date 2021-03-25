Prep Football | Week 2 Capsules

Hamilton County at Eldorado

Both teams are trying to bounce back off Week 1 losses. The Foxes couldn’t get anything going against Chester, while the Eagles managed just 120 yards and seven first downs in their home loss against Sesser-Valier.

Fairfield at Carmi-White County, 1 p.m. Saturday

The Mules utilized their multitude of weapons nicely in last week’s opener at C-Z-R, giving them 30 consecutive BDC wins. The Bulldogs will have to come up with much more offensive punch to pull the upset than they displayed last week at Edwards County.

South Seven Conference

Althoff at Mount Vernon

This will be the conference opener for the Rams, which are coming off a 21-6 defeat at Salem in Week 1. As for the Crusaders, they were drilled 33-6 by Centralia last week, getting gashed for a spate of big plays in the running game.

Cahokia at Marion, 2 p.m. Saturday