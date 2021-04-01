Prep Football | Week 3 Capsules

This Week's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. tonight unless noted otherwise)
Black Diamond Conference
Edwards County at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton, 1 p.m. Saturday
While the Lions were improving to 2-0 last week with a closer-than-expected 28-14 home decision over Vienna-Goreville, the Bearcats made the short trip to Sesser-Valier and came away with a 30-8 win that gave them the Highway 148 road sign that goes to the winner of the Franklin County rivalry game. C-Z-R authored a nice bounceback from its 39-6 loss to powerful Fairfield in Week 1.
Eldorado at Carmi-White County, 1 p.m. Saturday
Given where both teams are offensively, it’s safe to say 14 points might be enough to win this game. The Eagles scraped by Hamilton County 14-12 last week and have managed just 20 points in two games. But the Bulldogs have been outscored 50-8 in losses at Edwards County and to Fairfield.
Chester at Vienna-Goreville, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Yellow Jackets couldn’t get much going offensively last week in a 32-15 setback at Johnston City that dropped them to 1-1. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been more competitive this year, although they dropped to 0-2 with last week’s loss to Edwards County. This is V-G’s home opener.
Hamilton County at Fairfield, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Mules get to play their home opener after outscoring C-Z-R and Carmi-White County by a combined 77-6. For the Foxes, it’s their third straight road game. They have managed just 12 points in losses to Chester and Eldorado, and their offense might not find the going easier against Fairfield’s stop unit.
South Seven Conference
Mount Vernon at Marion
The Wildcats took it down to the last two seconds to beat Cahokia 23-22 Saturday as Hunter Simmons found Walker Fox for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Meanwhile, the Rams routed Althoff Catholic 51-28 last week for their fourth win in four years. Now they get to try to stop their former QB, who transferred last spring to Marion.
Althoff at Centralia
Orphans running back Mason Blakemore has rushed for 506 yards and scored five touchdowns in his team’s 2-0 start. Blakemore will get his second crack at the Crusaders, who he torched for 223 yards and two scores on only 10 carries during a 33-6 victory in Week 1 in Belleville. Althoff has allowed 84 points in two games.
Carbondale at Cahokia, 1 p.m. Saturday
Both teams are looking for their first win and one place to start would be cutting down on penalties. The Terriers have been flagged 23 times in home losses to Marion and Centralia, while the Comanches drew 17 penalties for 118 yards Saturday in their defeat at Marion. This is just the second game for Cahokia.
SIRR Mississippi
Anna-Jonesboro at Du Quoin
One of the area’s oldest rivalries kicks off for the 87th time at Van Metre Field. While the Indians are coming off a 56-0 waxing of Sparta that got them off to a good start in conference play, the Wildcats absorbed a 41-8 pounding to Mount Carmel. A-J has been outscored 84-8 in its two games.
SIRR Ohio
Benton at Massac County
The Rangers have combined the rifle right arm of Keegan Glover (8 TD passes) with a defense that hasn’t ceded a point yet in wins over West Frankfort and Harrisburg. As for the Patriots, they’ve played decent defense but failed to get the offense going with any consistency in 22-12 and 22-0 losses at Harrisburg and Herrin.
Herrin at West Frankfort
The Tigers have relied on a strong defense to get off to a 2-0 start, giving up just 13 points in wins over Murphysboro and Massac County. Meanwhile, the Redbirds have been outscored 80-0 in defeats against Benton and Murphysboro.
Non-Conference
Nashville at Breese Mater Dei, 1 p.m. Saturday
The scoreboard operator is likely to be very busy for this one. The Hornets’ high-powered offense has scored 105 points in two games, getting five TD passes from Cole Malavy last week at Carterville. As for the Knights, they’re coming off a 57-6 blowout win last week over Staunton.