Prep Football | Week 3 Capsules

Both teams are looking for their first win and one place to start would be cutting down on penalties. The Terriers have been flagged 23 times in home losses to Marion and Centralia, while the Comanches drew 17 penalties for 118 yards Saturday in their defeat at Marion. This is just the second game for Cahokia.

SIRR Mississippi

Anna-Jonesboro at Du Quoin

One of the area’s oldest rivalries kicks off for the 87th time at Van Metre Field. While the Indians are coming off a 56-0 waxing of Sparta that got them off to a good start in conference play, the Wildcats absorbed a 41-8 pounding to Mount Carmel. A-J has been outscored 84-8 in its two games.

SIRR Ohio

Benton at Massac County

The Rangers have combined the rifle right arm of Keegan Glover (8 TD passes) with a defense that hasn’t ceded a point yet in wins over West Frankfort and Harrisburg. As for the Patriots, they’ve played decent defense but failed to get the offense going with any consistency in 22-12 and 22-0 losses at Harrisburg and Herrin.

Herrin at West Frankfort