 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Prep Football | Week 4 scores from Southern Illinois

  • 0

PREP FOOTBALL

Benton 35, Herrin 6

Carmi-White County 53, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 16

Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19

Centralia 27, Carbondale 21

Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16

Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0

Marion 36, Cahokia 14

Mascoutah 35, Waterloo 18

Mount Vernon 68, Althoff Catholic 41

Murphysboro-Elverado 52, Massac County 14

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 51, Edwards County 0

Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19

People are also reading…

Olney (Richland County) 42, Marshall 7

Waterloo (H.S.) 35, Mascoutah 18

Effingham (H.S.) 34, Mattoon 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News