Prep Football | Week 4 scores from Southern Illinois

PREP FOOTBALL
Benton 35, Herrin 6
Carmi-White County 53, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 16
Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16
Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0
Marion 36, Cahokia 14
Mascoutah 35, Waterloo 18
Mount Vernon 68, Althoff Catholic 41
Murphysboro-Elverado 52, Massac County 14
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 51, Edwards County 0
Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19
People are also reading…
Olney (Richland County) 42, Marshall 7
Waterloo (H.S.) 35, Mascoutah 18
Effingham (H.S.) 34, Mattoon 0