Prep Football | Week 5 Capsules

This Week's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise)
Black Diamond Conference
Eldorado at Edwards County
Both 2-2 teams are trying for a strong finish and a winning season. The Lions must rebound from consecutive blowout losses to C-Z-R and Fairfield, although they at least scored on the Mules. The Eagles are coming off a tough 22-16 loss Saturday against C-Z-R.
Johnston City at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton
This should be the top game in the conference this week. The Indians are facing their last major obstacle to a 6-0 finish after rolling through their first four games, while the Bearcats have won three straight games after a Week 1 loss to unbeaten Fairfield.
Chester at Carmi-White County, 1 p.m. Saturday
This is the next-to-last BDC game for the Yellow Jackets, who held off Sesser-Valier Monday to improve to 3-1. As for the Bulldogs, they were routed Saturday night at Johnston City and have fallen to 0-4. They have managed just three touchdowns on the spring.
Hamilton County at Sesser-Valier, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Foxes got into the win column for the first time last week by blanking Vienna-Goreville 22-0 in their home opener. Meanwhile, the Red Devils suffered their third straight loss when Chester edged them on Monday night. Which of these 1-3 teams keeps hope of a .500 spring alive?
South Seven Conference
Carbondale at Althoff
The Terriers finally notched their first win of the spring Saturday night by scoring 41 first half points and then blanking Mount Vernon in the second half of a 47-32 decision. Meanwhile, the Crusaders fell to 0-4 with a 41-7 loss against league-leading Marion.
Cahokia at Mount Vernon
The Comanches put everything together on both sides of the ball last week and blasted previously unbeaten Centralia 50-7. As long as there’s not a letdown, they should roll up big numbers against a Rams’ defense that has been porous through four games.
Non-Conference
Anna-Jonesboro at Murphysboro
After lopsided losses to Carterville and Mount Carmel, the Wildcats have posted back-to-back shutouts over Du Quoin and Sparta. As for the Red Devils, they hung with Benton for a while Saturday night before losing 40-18 and falling to 2-2. This will be their Senior Night.
Massac County at Sparta
This will be the spring season’s final game for the Bulldogs, who have been outscored 170-0 in losses at Nashville, Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro. The Patriots blanked West Frankfort 13-0 last week for their first win. This matchup was made official on Monday.
Fairfield at Harrisburg
In a matchup hastily arranged on Thursday morning, the 4-0 Mules face an interesting test against the 2-2 Bulldogs, who are coming off a 35-23 upset win Saturday over Herrin behind 116 yards and three touchdowns from Bryant Lester. Fairfield has outscored its opponents 177-14.
Benton at Nashville, 12 p.m. Saturday
The Rangers sealed no worse than a tie for the SIRR Ohio title by winning Saturday night over Murphysboro, while the Hornets did the same in SIRR Mississippi with Monday night’s mauling of Du Quoin. Bet on at least 500 combined passing yards from Keegan Glover (Benton) and Cole Malawy (Nashville).