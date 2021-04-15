Prep Football | Week 5 Capsules

Hamilton County at Sesser-Valier, 1 p.m. Saturday

The Foxes got into the win column for the first time last week by blanking Vienna-Goreville 22-0 in their home opener. Meanwhile, the Red Devils suffered their third straight loss when Chester edged them on Monday night. Which of these 1-3 teams keeps hope of a .500 spring alive?

South Seven Conference

Carbondale at Althoff

The Terriers finally notched their first win of the spring Saturday night by scoring 41 first half points and then blanking Mount Vernon in the second half of a 47-32 decision. Meanwhile, the Crusaders fell to 0-4 with a 41-7 loss against league-leading Marion.

Cahokia at Mount Vernon

The Comanches put everything together on both sides of the ball last week and blasted previously unbeaten Centralia 50-7. As long as there’s not a letdown, they should roll up big numbers against a Rams’ defense that has been porous through four games.

Non-Conference

Anna-Jonesboro at Murphysboro