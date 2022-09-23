Prep Football | Week 5: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings
Benton 35, Herrin 6
Carmi-White County 53, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 16
Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16
Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0
CARBONDALE – Centralia jumped out to a 13-0 lead and returned an interception for a touchdown at the end of the first half and held on to beat…
MARION — The Marion Wildcats weren’t the same team as the one that suffered a lopsided loss to Highland a week earlier, according to head coac…
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
The Rams are off to a 3-1 start, matching the record of the Marion Wildcats - the team picked to win the South Seven Conference.
CARTERVILLE — With three quick scores in the first quarter, the Carterville Lions pounced on Murphysboro early and cruised to a 49-28 victory …
DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to…
HERRIN — It came down to one play.
CARTERVILLE — The offense was far from mid-season form, but the Carterville Lions, riding a shutout performance from their defense, didn't nee…