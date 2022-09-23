 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Prep Football | Week 5: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

  • 0

1. Carterville - 4-0, 60 points

2. Marion - 3-1, 52 points

3. Centralia - 3-1, 42 points

4. Murphysboro - 3-1, 39 points

5. Mount Vernon - 3-1, 36 points

6. Johnston City - 4-0, 25 points

7. Carmi-White County - 4-0, 25 points

8. Nashville - 3-1, 13 points

9. Harrisburg - 3-1, 12 points

10. Benton - 3-1, 12 points 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News