Prep Football | Week 6: The Southern Illinoisan's staff picks

The Southern
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
PREP FOOTBALL
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 5 of the high school football season.
Carterville remains in the top spot, three South Seven teams crack into the top five, and a pair of unbeaten Black Diamond teams continue to climb the ranks.
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
The Carterville Lions have remained undefeated and remain in the top spot for the third week in a row. Mount Vernon moves to number two after a big win over Marion.
The Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference championship is most likely on the line Friday evening when the Carterville Lions play host to the Nashville Hornets in football.
The Rams are off to a 3-1 start, matching the record of the Marion Wildcats - the team picked to win the South Seven Conference.
Benton 35, Herrin 6
Carmi-White County 53, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 16
Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16
Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.