Prep Football | Week 6: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings
Related to this story
Most Popular
PREP FOOTBALL
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 5 of the high school football season.
Carterville remains in the top spot, three South Seven teams crack into the top five, and a pair of unbeaten Black Diamond teams continue to climb the ranks.
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
The Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference championship is most likely on the line Friday evening when the Carterville Lions play host to the Nashville Hornets in football.
The Rams are off to a 3-1 start, matching the record of the Marion Wildcats - the team picked to win the South Seven Conference.
Benton 35, Herrin 6
Carmi-White County 53, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 16
Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16
Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to…
MARION — The Marion Wildcats weren’t the same team as the one that suffered a lopsided loss to Highland a week earlier, according to head coac…