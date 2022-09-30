 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football | Week 6: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

1. Carterville - 5-0, 60 points

2. Mount Vernon - 4-1, 54 points

3. Centralia - 4-1, 40 points

4. Marion - 3-2, 37 points

5. Murphysboro - 4-1, 36 points

6. Johnston City - 5-0, 30 points 

7. Carmi-White County - 5-0, 26 points

8. Benton - 4-1, 16 points

9. Nashville - 4-1, 13 points 

10. Cahokia - 2-3, 11 points 

