 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Prep Football | Week 8: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

  • 0

1. Carterville - 7-0, 60 points

2. Murphysboro - 6-1, 44 points

3. Mount Vernon - 3-4, 43 points

4. Johnston City - 7-0, 42 points

5. Marion - 4-3, 33 points

6. Carmi-White County - 7-0, 32 points

7. Benton - 6-1, 25 points

8. Centralia - 5-2, 22 points

9. Cahokia - 3-4, 11 points 

10. Nashville - 5-2, 9 points 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News