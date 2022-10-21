Prep Football | Week 9: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings
BENTON — The Benton Rangers forced four turnovers to beat Murphysboro, 31-19, to win its fourth straight SIRR Ohio Division title Friday night…
There are few contests this Friday that carry any real significance in regard to the playoff picture. One of those few is Carterville at Harrisburg.
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 8 of the high school football season.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class.
HARRISBURG — Running backs Tevin Godsey and Ross Rider combined for five touchdowns Friday to lead the Harrisburg Bulldogs to a convincing 42-…
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
PREP FOOTBALL
Carterville remains at number one heading into week 8 of high school football in Southern Illinois
The undisputed championship of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference is on the line Friday night when the Benton Rangers (4-0, 6-1) play host to the Murphysboro Red Devils (4-0, 6-1).
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 7 of the high school football season.