Prep Football | Week 9: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

1. Carterville - 8-0, 60 points 

2. Johnston City - 8-0, 48 points 

3. Benton - 7-1, 47 points 

4. Mount Vernon - 4-4, 38 points 

5. Marion - 5-3, 36 points

6. Carmi-White County - 7-1, 28 points 

7. Murphysboro - 6-2, 25 points

8. Centralia - 5-3, 13 points 

9. Nashville - 6-2, 12 points 

10. Cahokia - 4-4, 12 points 

