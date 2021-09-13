Prep Notebook | Benton's Baumgarte, Johnston City's Hickey earn moments

It was a game with a lot riding on it. There was no game between both sides last year due to COVID-19 health protocols, and it was an opportunity for the Indians to snap the Mules’ record that began on Oct. 16, 2017.

Hickey balled out on the field with seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, including a 52-yard reception on Johnston City’s final touchdown drive that proved to be the deciding factor.

But on a night where most fans will remember statistics and records, Hickey showed his selfless nature in the third quarter when Fairfield’s Konnor Dagg cramped up after scoring a one-yard touchdown that tied the game at 20.

When he could have done nothing, Hickey chose to help Dagg stretch out before athletic trainers were able to take over.

“Sportsmanship is a big thing here at Johnston City,” Hickey said on Monday. “It’s something that we’ve been taught ever since we were little. Even though this game was hyped up and it almost seemed like we wanted to hurt the Fairfield team at times, sportsmanship’s been preached into my head so much that it just seemed like it was the right thing to do.”

Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas said it was a nice gesture by Hickey, who is also a leader in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.