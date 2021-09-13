Prep Notebook | Benton's Baumgarte, Johnston City's Hickey earn moments

Benton senior Reid Baumgarte had the game of his life in a 53-0 victory over Pinckneyville on Saturday at Tabor Field.
With the Panthers offense threatening late in the first half on the Benton 20-yard line, Trey Moll threw a 50/50 ball to the back of the endzone that was tipped and later intercepted by Baumgarte for his third interception of the half.
The play was set up by junior defensive back Isaiah Ward, who deflected Moll’s pass into the hands of Baumgarte for the ‘right place right time’ scenario.
It was all quick-thinking and teamwork from there. The Rangers led 33-0 when Baumgarte decided to bring the ball out of the endzone; he quickly evaded the flattened receiver laying perpendicular to the out of bounds line by using a tightrope act that sprung him for a 109-yard touchdown return.
Baumgarte picked up two key blocks from seniors Brantley Reed and Jaden Ford during his run back to tie the Illinois state record for the longest interception return touchdown previously held by Rend Lake’s Kevin Porter from 2002.
Benton head coach Justin Groves called the play a “gamble” by Baumgarte, who sprinkled in three receptions for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense during the win.
“Watching that play live it was tough to tell where the ball was,” Groves said on Monday. “When (Reid) turned and came out of the scrum there he was within inches of being outside the back of the endzone. He took off, picked up a couple of blocks and the rest is history.”
Groves said his program has seen a couple of plays like Baumgarte’s before that have been called back due to penalties. A flag was thrown by an IHSA official during the return, but it was a block in the back call on Pinckneyville.
“(Reid) got a big block from Brantley Reed at about the 10-yard line when he brought it out,” said Groves. “Later that kid got up and hit our kid back for the penalty, and you see (Reid) slowing down to set up a block by Jaden Ford as he’s streaking down the sideline.
“A lot of work went into that play.”
The video of Baumgarte’s historic return currently sits at 4.3 thousand views on the Benton Football Twitter account: @bentonrangerfb. The Rangers were decked out in their camouflage uniforms for Military Appreciation Night at Tabor Field where first responders were also honored before kickoff.
“It’s tieable, but unbreakable,” Groves said of Baumgarte’s record. The Rangers (3-0) travel to Herrin (0-3) on Friday for their first SIRR Ohio conference match of the season.
Honoring Sportsmanship
Remember the name Corbin Hickey of Johnston City.
The senior showed immense humility, leadership and sportsmanship on the field Friday night when the Johnston City football team ended Fairfield’s 37-game Black Diamond Conference win streak in a 28-26 victory.
It was a game with a lot riding on it. There was no game between both sides last year due to COVID-19 health protocols, and it was an opportunity for the Indians to snap the Mules’ record that began on Oct. 16, 2017.
Hickey balled out on the field with seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, including a 52-yard reception on Johnston City’s final touchdown drive that proved to be the deciding factor.
But on a night where most fans will remember statistics and records, Hickey showed his selfless nature in the third quarter when Fairfield’s Konnor Dagg cramped up after scoring a one-yard touchdown that tied the game at 20.
When he could have done nothing, Hickey chose to help Dagg stretch out before athletic trainers were able to take over.
“Sportsmanship is a big thing here at Johnston City,” Hickey said on Monday. “It’s something that we’ve been taught ever since we were little. Even though this game was hyped up and it almost seemed like we wanted to hurt the Fairfield team at times, sportsmanship’s been preached into my head so much that it just seemed like it was the right thing to do.”
Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas said it was a nice gesture by Hickey, who is also a leader in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.
“I’m a firm believer that you can be a very relentless competitor but at the same time show sportsmanship,” said Thomas. “Corbin is a self-motivator and hard worker. He’s motivated to play at the next level and one of the most unselfish blockers I’ve seen on the perimeter.”
Thomas noted the special friendship between Hickey and teammate Austin Brown, who committed to play football at Wisconsin in July.
“With Austin’s situation, Corbin is in the same mode,” said Thomas. “They both realize reaching the next level isn’t just about your talent, but you have to do it in the classroom as well.”
618-351-5178