Prep Sports | Kerry Martin makes mark on, off field

That state title aside, Martin’s run at Marion has arguably been the crowning achievement of his career. Prior to his arrival, the Wildcats were the football equivalent of the Washington Generals, an opponent to be defeated and occasionally clowned.

Aside from Mike Rude guiding them to five straight playoff berths from 1985-89, they owned precisely one postseason appearance in program history. At first, it looked like Martin would be like all the others, doomed to fail amid all the obvious and perceived obstacles.

“The first three years, we won a total of eight games,” he said.

The guy who had won all his life had to figure out a new way. He changed everything in the program for his fourth year, from the way they trained to the way they played. More importantly, he had players who were willing to forget all the old excuses and forge their own identity.

“They put both feet in the boat,” Martin said.

Marion went 5-5 in 2005. The next year, it went to the 5A quarterfinals, and followed that up with a trip to the semifinals in 2007. The Wildcats have reached the playoffs in 15 consecutive years, a run of consistency few schools anywhere can match.